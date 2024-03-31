The Octagon is returning to the electrifying confines of the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey! The UFC has officially announced that UFC 302 will ignite the arena on June 1st, promising a night of high-octane action for mixed martial arts fans across the Garden State and beyond.
This marks a thrilling homecoming for the UFC, which shattered records at the Prudential Center back in 2023 with the blockbuster success of UFC 288. Fans can anticipate another seismic event as UFC 302 brings its own brand of adrenaline-fueled spectacle to the storied venue.
Newark has a rich history with the UFC, having hosted nine previous events at the Prudential Center since 2007. The city's vibrant atmosphere and passionate fanbase have made it a staple on the UFC calendar, and UFC 302 promises to continue that legacy.
UFC 302 is not just another event on the calendar; it represents the ongoing evolution of the sport and the UFC's commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment. The Prudential Center is no stranger to hosting UFC events, with a history that includes memorable fights and electric atmospheres. The venue last welcomed the UFC for UFC 288, which featured a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.
UFC 302 Confirmed Fights
The fight card for UFC 302 is shaping up to be a thrilling showcase of talent across multiple weight classes. While a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida was initially expected, it was scrapped for undisclosed reasons, with Volkov being rebooked for UFC on ABC 6 against Sergei Pavlovich.
The current lineup includes a women's bantamweight bout between Joselyne Edwards and Ailín Pérez, a welterweight clash featuring Mickey Gall against Bassil Hafez, and a lightweight bout with Grant Dawson taking on Joe Solecki. Additionally, fans can look forward to a women's strawweight fight with Michelle Waterson-Gomez facing Gillian Robertson and a middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez. Here is the full list of the confirmed fights for UFC 302 so far.
- Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez
- Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
- Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
- Michell Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
- Phile Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
The Prudential Center has a storied history with the UFC, dating back to UFC 78 in 2007, which was the first UFC event held at the venue. That event, dubbed “Validation,” featured a light heavyweight bout between Rashad Evans and Michael Bisping and set the stage for future events in Newark. Since then, the Prudential Center has hosted several UFC events, including UFC 111 and UFC on ESPN 5, each contributing to the rich tapestry of MMA history in New Jersey.
The return of the UFC to Newark is a boon for the city, promising an influx of visitors and increased economic activity. The Prudential Center, with its capacity to host thousands of fans, will once again be the epicenter of MMA action, drawing enthusiasts from across the region and beyond.
UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, is set to be a landmark event for the UFC and the sport of MMA. With a compelling fight card, the storied history of previous events at the venue, and the significance of the UFC's numbered events, fans are in for an unforgettable experience. As the countdown to June 1 continues, the MMA community will be eagerly watching as the storylines unfold and fighters prepare for battle in the world's premier fighting organization.