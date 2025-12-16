The San Francisco Giants are making moves this offseason, in the hopes to make the MLB Playoffs in 2026. San Francisco is picking up a relief pitcher who spent the 2025 season in the minor leagues, as well as a proven starter. Right-handed starter Adrian Houser is signing a two-year deal with San Francisco, per ESPN.

Houser's deal is worth $22 million and includes a third-year club option, Jeff Passan reported. In 2025, Houser won eight games while pitching for the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Giants are also signing reliever Jason Foley to a one-year deal, per the team's social media.

Foley spent the 2025 campaign in Triple-A playing for the Toledo Mud Hens. With the Mud Hens, Foley appeared in five games. He was recovering mostly from shoulder surgery, after getting injured.

Toledo is part of the Detroit Tigers' farm system. Foley played with the Tigers before his time in the minors. He was an effective MLB closer in the few years he spent pitching before getting injured. Foley has a 3.16 ERA in MLB, with 35 total saves.

Giants hope to have success in 2026

The Giants started out the 2025 season with a lot of promise. San Francisco was at the top of the National League West standings for a few months, but struggled as the season went on.

The Giants finished the year with a 81-81 overall record. Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey says he is committed to turning the franchise into a winner once again.

“The reality is we’re gonna need … I mean, I looked at it like this is a player, and I think I look at it even more so now: The successful teams are going to have players within their system that make an impact,” Posey said, per The Athletic. “I think for us to get where we want to go — and certainly don’t read between the lines and say that we’re not going to make additions, because we’ll most certainly do our best to improve pitching like always — but we’re going to need some of the Tidwells, the Whisenhunts of the world, the Tengs, the Seymours, and I’m probably leaving one or two out there, to take that next step and really contribute on the pitching side of things.”

San Francisco fans hope that Foley and Houser can help out the pitching staff as much as possible. Foley is still recovering from his injury, but the Giants expect him to be available mid-season in 2026.