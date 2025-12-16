The future of star third baseman Alex Bregman remains up in the air. After exercising his early termination option with the Boston Red Sox, Bregman is back on the market looking for a new landing spot. A reunion with Boston is still a possibility, but a “surprise entrant” has joined the picture, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a surprise entrant in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and are ‘kicking the tires’ on the possibility. The Dbacks would certainly have the financial flexibility if they move 2B Ketel Marte and could move 3B Jordan Lawlar to 2B,” Nightengale shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Diamondbacks haven't been among the trendiest names in the offseason, but this rumor gains them attention. Moreover, it can be recalled that Arizona surprised a lot of people when it managed to swoop in and win the Corbin Burnes sweepstakes in 2024.

As noted by Nightengale, the Diamondbacks have the financial legroom to make a splash on someone like Alex Bregman, who is looking for one big payday in his career. At 31 years old, Bregman may not get a contract as generous over a short period as the one he signed the last time with the Red Sox, but he may be open to a longer deal with a hefty total amount. According to Spotrac, the Diamondbacks are currently 14th in the big leagues with an active payroll of $113.758 million.

Bregman, a two-time World Series champion, hit .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs across 114 games with the Red Sox in the 2025 season.