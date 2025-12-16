As we get closer to the New Year, the NBA trade deadline is getting magnified with teams desperate to make moves. One of the teams rumored to be a buyer is the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors have a 16-11 record and are likely to be in the market for a trade, potentially aiming to return to the NBA Finals. Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis are two players to keep an eye on.

NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported that the Raptors are in the market for an upgrade in the frontcourt. It is not a given that Sabonis and Davis end up on the Raptors because it depends on how much the Raptors are willing to give up, whether they are still in contention, and, given where they are, whether another win-now move makes sense.

Fischer said, “Sources with knowledge of the Raptors' thinking have identified them as a team with interest in Domantas Sabonis as well as Davis.”

The Raptors want an upgrade in the frontcourt, but Fischer made clear they want to try to hang on to Jakob Poeltl at center if they can. It also remains to be seen how aggressive the Raptors get, given that they are missing RJ Barrett and the offense has faded, but if he returns and things improve, they might be ready to make another big move.

Fischer said, “Yet we'll have to see how the up-and-down Raptors, whose offense has faded without the injured RJ Barrett, hold up in the East before we know for sure if they are truly prepared to follow up last February's acquisition of Brandon Ingram with another win-now splurge.”

Anthony Davis has been the subject of trade rumors due to Dallas's slow start and inconsistent play overall. Davis has also been hampered by injuries this year. Still, he is averaging 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game, shooting 51.7% from the field.

Domantas Sabonis has also dealt with injuries this year, but he would be a big target due to the Kings' struggles. He is averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 51% from the field.

As we get closer to the NBA trade deadline, expect all of these rumors to heat up, especially if Toronto continues to play at a high level.