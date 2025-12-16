The Washington Nationals have hit the rest button completely on their organization, hiring Paul Toboni as their president of baseball operations and Blake Butera as their manager. As the Nationals' new decision makers craft their first roster, Washington has added a new pitcher to the mix.

The Nationals have signed Foster Griffin to a one-year, $5.5 million contract, via Robert Murray of FanSided. He will be able to make another $1 million incentives.

After being selected with the No. 28 overall pick in 2014, Griffin went on to appear in seven games at the MLB level, six of those appearances coming with the Kansas City Royals. Overall, the left-hander registered a 6.75 ERA and 3/4 K/BB ratio.

Come the 2023 season, Griffin decided to reinvent himself with the Yomiuri Giants of the NPB. He ended up spending three seasons with the Giants, appearing in 54 games. Griffin put up a 2.57 ERA and a 318/70 K/BB ratio.

What caught the attention of the Nationals was the left-hander's work during the 2025 season. Over 17 appearances, Griffin registered a 1.52 ERA and an 87/22 K/BB ratio. With Washington looking for talent across their roster, they were willing to take a chance on Griffin.

Griffin's contract all but guarantees him a spot on the major league roster. However, his role on the team would become much stronger should the team trade away MacKenzie Gore. Griffin can't do it on his own, but someone will need to pitch for the Nationals.

Entering the 2026 season, the left-hander will be a bit of a wild card based on his lack of MLB success. But the Nationals are at least hoping they found a diamond in the round.