Novak Djokovic reserved special praise for Ben Shelton amid his ongoing US Open run.

Shelton is in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows following a four-set win over fellow American Tommy Paul in the round of 16. In the process, he not only became the youngest American to reach the last eight at 20 years of age — he also became the first NCAA singles champion to reach the US Open quarterfinals since John McEnroe in 1990.

It's all the more notable given that players usually turn pro after finishing school, but Shelton decided to study at the University of Florida first before turning pro.

Djokovic feels it's a great example for other players who may want to go to college first before playing professionally as he commented on the overall success of American players at this year's US Open.

“I think it’s great. It’s great that Ben Shelton, for example, a player who came from college tennis, is playing at the highest level, producing some amazing tennis,” Djokovic said (via Tennis 365). “I think it’s a great message for all the players who want to go to college but then still keep on playing professionally. It proves that it is possible, which maybe up to 15 to 20 years ago, it was completely different.

“I think especially I remember from my region, whoever goes to college, that’s it goodbye professional career, but I think the college tennis level has increased incredibly and Ben is a great example of that. I think it’s great. It’s great for attention towards the tennis, towards the US Open. It’s important that we have American players doing well.”

Shelton is not the only American doing well. He plays Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinal while Taylor Fritz faces Djokovic on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals.

Remarkably, it is the first time since 2005 that three American players are in the quarterfinals of the US Open and Djokovic believes it's an important step for American tennis.

“Quarterfinals of a Slam, I think it’s important for a very big and important country in the tennis world like America is to have three tennis players from America in quarter-finals of a Slam,” he added. “It’s important for this tournament. This is one of the four majors, one of the four most important events in history of our sport. And America has had some all time greats Pete Sampras, [Andre] Agassi, [John] McEnroe, [Jimmy] Connors and [Andy] Roddick, incredible players over the years.

“… I’m sure there’s a lot of excitement about Americans being so successful lately. And Tiafoe played semis last year, so things are moving on.”