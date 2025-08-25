The New York Knicks are entering the 2025-26 NBA season in a strong position. They retained their core, signed Jordan Clarkson for scoring depth, and added Guerschon Yabusele to bolster their frontcourt. In a weakened Eastern Conference, where Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are sidelined with injuries, the Knicks are eyeing a deep playoff run.

But according to NBA 2K26, the Knicks' player ratings paint a distorted picture of their roster. Several Knicks are either criminally underrated or unrealistically overrated, raising questions about whether 2K got this team completely wrong. Here’s a breakdown of the five players whose ratings don’t add up.

Jalen Brunson: Still underrated at 93 OVR

There’s no doubt Jalen Brunson has blossomed into one of the best point guards in the NBA. Coming off an All-Star year and carrying the Knicks through multiple playoff series, his leadership and shot-making have made him the heartbeat of New York.

Yet 2K26 lists him at a 93 overall. While that looks solid on paper, it still feels a step too low compared to his peers. Players like Ja Morant and Trae Young routinely hover in the 94-95 range despite less playoff success and inconsistency. Brunson’s three-point rating of 86 is fair, but his dunk rating of 35 undersells his crafty finishing and sneaky athleticism at the rim.

If the Knicks are ever going to be taken seriously in the virtual NBA, Brunson should sit at least at a 95 OVR, right in the tier of elite guards.

Karl-Anthony Towns: Inflated at 92 OVR

While Karl-Anthony Towns is undeniably talented, his 92 overall rating feels inflated considering his actual impact. Yes, he stretches the floor with an 86 three-point rating and provides interior scoring with a 75 dunk rating, but his defense, durability, and playoff inconsistency have long been question marks.

When compared to centers like Bam Adebayo or Domantas Sabonis, Towns’ rating looks generous. Both of those big men anchor defenses or orchestrate offenses at an elite level, while Towns still struggles in high-pressure situations.

At best, Towns should be an 88-89 OVR, making his current rating one of the most overrated on the Knicks’ roster.

OG Anunoby: Criminally underrated at 85 OVR

The most glaring miss in 2K26 is OG Anunoby’s 85 rating. Anyone who watched the Knicks last season knows how essential he is: elite perimeter defense, reliable shooting, and surprising explosiveness at the rim. His 82 three-point rating and 85 dunk rating are accurate, but his overall rating is far too low.

OG is arguably the best two-way wing outside the All-Star spotlight. In today’s NBA, where 3-and-D wings are at a premium, an 85 overall lumps him with role players rather than game-changers. In reality, OG should be closer to an 88-89 OVR, in the same tier as Mikal Bridges.

Josh Hart: Undervalued at 81 OVR

Few players bring as much hustle, toughness, and versatility as Josh Hart. His 81 overall rating doesn’t reflect his true impact on winning basketball games. Hart can guard multiple positions, knock down timely shots, and rebound like a power forward despite being 6-foot-4.

While his offensive skill set isn’t flashy, his Swiss Army Knife role makes him invaluable to New York. His 78 three-point rating and 70 dunk rating are fine, but his overall rating should sit at least 84-85 OVR to reflect his do-it-all presence.

The Knicks' entire defensive identity leans on players like Hart, and 2K26 undervalues that reality.

Jordan Clarkson: Overrated at 80 OVR

Jordan Clarkson has long been a microwave scorer, but at this stage of his career, an 80 overall rating feels generous. His 80 three-point rating is respectable, but Clarkson’s defense remains suspect, and his streaky scoring doesn’t always translate into winning contributions.

At best, Clarkson is a role-playing scorer off the bench, not someone who should be rated as high as starter-level wings. Compared to Miles McBride, who sits at 78 OVR and brings elite defense alongside developing scoring, Clarkson’s two-point gap feels unjustified.

Clarkson should realistically be closer to a 77-78 OVR, not equal to the likes of solid starters.

Mikal Bridges: Fair but flat

Mikal Bridges sits at 84 overall, and while this isn’t egregiously wrong, it does feel like 2K has flattened his role. His 83 three-point rating and 75 dunk rating are on point, but Bridges has proven himself to be a high-level two-way player capable of carrying more offensive load.

Bridges should be bumped to 86-87 OVR to properly reflect his growth as more than just a 3-and-D role player.

Guerschon Yabusele: The sleeper, underrated pick

One of the most intriguing new additions is Guerschon Yabusele, sitting at a 79 overall. While his rating seems serviceable, his 81 three-point rating and 85 dunk rating suggest an offensive weapon who can space the floor and finish strong.

Given his recent EuroLeague dominance and versatility, he deserves at least an 82 OVR. 2K seems to be behind the curve on international talent once again.

2K26 still doesn’t respect the Knicks

When analyzing the Knicks’ NBA 2K26 ratings, it’s clear that the developers either didn’t watch enough of New York’s games or underestimated their collective impact.

The Knicks have built one of the deepest, most balanced rosters in the East. But in NBA 2K26, their ratings don’t reflect that reality, leaving them misrepresented in the virtual world. If New York continues their rise this season, expect these numbers to get corrected quickly in updates.