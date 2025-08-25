The Milwaukee Bucks enter the 2025-26 season in a strange state of transition. After losing Damian Lillard in a stunning waive-and-stretch move, the team pivoted toward a roster built around Giannis Antetokounmpo and new acquisition Myles Turner. While the real-world roster looks intriguing, the way NBA 2K26 rated the Bucks’ players is another story entirely.

Simply put, the Bucks’ ratings don’t line up with either player impact or projected performance. Some players are overrated, coasting on name recognition or past production, while others are underrated, punished for inconsistent minutes rather than what they can actually bring on the floor.

Let’s break down five players where 2K26 got it completely wrong.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Overrated at 97 OVR

Yes, Giannis is still one of the best players in the NBA. His freakish athleticism, ability to dominate inside, and versatility on defense make him the cornerstone of Milwaukee basketball. But giving him a 97 overall rating in NBA 2K26 feels more like legacy status than current form.

Giannis has battled nagging injuries the past two seasons, and his perimeter game continues to stall at best. With only a 52 three-point rating, defenses are still content to sag off him, limiting Milwaukee’s offensive spacing.

Should Giannis still be a top-5 player in the game? Absolutely. But a 97 OVR, just one tick below perfection, doesn’t capture the fact that the Bucks have consistently needed elite guard play around him to function at a championship level. Realistically, a 94 or 95 OVR would better reflect where Giannis is at this point.

Myles Turner: Underrated at 83 OVR

The Bucks’ splashiest offseason move was acquiring Myles Turner, and frankly, NBA 2K26 completely whiffed on his rating. Turner comes in at an 83 OVR, which dramatically undersells his value.

He’s still one of the best rim protectors in basketball, averaging over two blocks per game across multiple seasons. On top of that, he can stretch the floor with an 84 three-point rating, which is crucial next to Giannis. Milwaukee essentially got the perfect big man partner for their franchise cornerstone, and the game doesn’t seem to recognize that.

Turner’s combination of defense and floor-spacing should place him closer to an 86 or 87 OVR, at least on par with some of the league’s premier role stars. If Milwaukee surprises in the East this season, Turner will be the reason, and his 2K rating will look laughably low.

Kevin Porter Jr.: Overrated at 79 OVR

Kevin Porter Jr. landing at 79 OVR is one of the more baffling inclusions on Milwaukee’s roster. After sitting out for extended stretches and bouncing around due to off-court concerns, Porter Jr. hasn’t consistently produced at a high level.

While his dunk rating (80) and three-point stroke (78) make him appealing as a versatile scorer, his inconsistency and questionable fit in a team setting should be factored into his virtual performance. He’s nowhere near the steady offensive presence of Gary Trent Jr. or even Cole Anthony, yet he’s rated the same as both.

This is a clear case of NBA 2K being generous. Realistically, Porter Jr. should be sitting closer to a 74 or 75 OVR, reflecting his raw skill but also the volatility that comes with relying on him.

Cole Anthony: Underrated at 79 OVR

On the flip side, Cole Anthony at 79 OVR feels far too low. Anthony is coming off arguably his most productive stretch as a pro, thriving as a microwave scorer and secondary playmaker. He’s versatile enough to create his own shot, attack the rim (85 dunk rating for a 6-foot-2 guard is insane), and space the floor with a solid 79 three-point rating.

Article Continues Below

For Milwaukee, he’s expected to take on a much bigger role in the absence of Damian Lillard. With Porter Jr. unreliable and Gary Trent Jr. more of a specialist, Anthony might be Milwaukee’s most important perimeter creator.

Given his skillset and usage, Anthony should be at least an 82 or 83 OVR, especially when compared to other guards at similar levels. Milwaukee desperately needs his creation, and 2K26 is not giving him the respect he deserves.

AJ Green: Overrated at 76 OVR

AJ Green has carved out a niche as a reliable spot-up shooter, but his 76 OVR feels like an overstatement of his impact. With an 86 three-point rating, the game seems to value him as an elite sharpshooter, yet Green has never played major rotation minutes or been a consistent threat on both ends.

His lack of defensive versatility and limited athleticism (a 40 dunk rating) cap his real-world impact, making him more of a fringe rotation player than someone rated nearly at league-average starter level.

Green should realistically be closer to a 72 or 73 OVR, fitting his role-player profile rather than inflating his importance.

Other questionable ratings

Beyond those five names, the Bucks’ roster is filled with odd choices. Gary Trent Jr. (79 OVR) might also be underrated, considering his shooting consistency and defensive chops. Bobby Portis (81 OVR) looks about right, but Kyle Kuzma at 80 OVR feels strangely low for someone who has put up consistent numbers on both ends. Even Jericho Sims at 72 OVR might be shortchanged given his athletic ceiling.

The point is: the Bucks’ roster in NBA 2K26 doesn’t pass the eye test when compared to real-world expectations.

When you take a step back, the ratings problem isn’t just about individual players; it’s about the team as a whole. Milwaukee was handed a middle-of-the-road roster in NBA 2K26, despite having a legitimate superstar in Giannis, an elite big in Turner, and depth pieces that can swing games.

The Bucks aren’t title favorites, but they’re also not a middling squad that should be ignored in simulation mode. By underrating key contributors like Turner and Anthony while inflating role players like Porter Jr. and AJ Green, 2K26 has effectively lowered Milwaukee’s ceiling before the season even tips off.

Giannis is slightly overrated, Myles Turner is criminally underrated, and Cole Anthony doesn’t get the respect he deserves. Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr. and AJ Green benefit from inflated ratings that don’t match their on-court impact.

If Milwaukee overachieves in 2025-26, it won’t be because 2K26 got their ratings right. It will be because the game failed to recognize the balance of their roster, and the Bucks were far better than the numbers suggested.