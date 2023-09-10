Coco Gauff and an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium shared a moment for the ages when the American teenager came back to beat the No.2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open Final.

This coronation was always going to evoke a big reaction within the tennis world, but legendary athletes and well-known pundits also took time to acknowledge the new champion.

“Congratulations to Coco Gauff for beating Aryna Sabalenka and winning the U.S. Open!!!” NBA icon Magic Johnson posted on X after the match. “Kudos to her parents Corey and Candi, they’ve done an outstanding job!” The Los Angeles Lakers legend showered Gauff with praise after her semifinal win against Karolina Muchova, so his continued support is unsurprising. This time, though, he went beyond the tennis court, extolling her virtues as an individual.

Renowned ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith followed suit a bit later, using his words of commendation to focus on the historic significance of Gauff's first major win. “Special moments just never get old,” he said. “To watch Coco Guaff just win the US Open after losing the first set like that — just speaks to her intestinal fortitude and greatness. And she’s only 19. A new star has arrived. And I’m loving it.”

Fans witnessed two completely different versions of Gauff on Saturday. She was routinely dispatched of in the opening set, 6-2, but elevated her game to a championship-worthy level soon after. A triumphant 6-3 second set gave way to a dominant third (6-2). Though, even down a double break, Sabalenka was still applying some pressure. Neither anticipation nor nerves rattled Coco Gauff.

Of course, the true importance of the victory was underscored by Stephen A. Smith and opined by the great Chris Evert. There might be a new face of women's tennis.