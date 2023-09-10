History was made in Queens Saturday night, as Coco Gauff cemented her place among the best players in the world today when she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff was truly put to the test in the finals, particularly her resolve. Sabalenka looked dominant early and had people believing she had the prize in the bag when she took the first set. However, Coco Gauff did not fold easily and instead rebounded from dropping the first set by winning the next two to come away with her first-ever Grand Slam title. Fans and fellow WTA stars celebrated on X (formerly Twitter) Gauff's success.

“Coco!!!!! Gave me chills 💞🇺🇸🤩,” shared Shelby Rogers.

Three-time US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka also posted a classy message for Coco Gauff: “Wow

@CocoGauff. What a moment! Congratulations! Very well deserved! Enjoy every moment of it ❤️”

“What a star Coco! Amazing!!!” said Daria Saville.

“Congratulations Cocofina @CocoGauff 💖💖💖 my girl you are amazing!!!!” said former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, who won the tournament back in 2017.

Prior to her win in the 2023 US Open, Gauff had reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament four times, including in 2022 when she lost to Caroline Garcia.

Coco Gauff, who beat the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Jelena Ostapenko, and Karolina Muchova on her way to booking a spot in the finals, deserves all the love she is getting following her massive win over Sabalenka and she's going to get more as what she just did was as dramatic as it was thrilling.

At only 19 years old, Gauff's career is merely taking off. It's a good bet to make that she will win at least one more Grand Slam in the future, given her age and potential.