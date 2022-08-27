Naomi Osaka’s true feelings on return to US Open amid struggles

Naomi Osaka will return to the court next week at the US Open, a tournament where she’s enjoyed no shortage of success before. Two of her four career Grand Slam titles have come at Flushing Meadows.

But, Osaka has been in poor form in 2022, currently losing three matches in a row and going 2-6 since April. She also exited in the early stages of Toronto and Cincinnati. The former No. 1, who is now ranked No. 44 in the WTA rankings, discussed how she’s feeling ahead of the first round, admitting there has been some anxiety.

Via AP Sports:

“I feel like I would have lied, like, a day ago or so and said that I was really relaxed. But actually, when I practiced today, I felt very anxious,” Naomi Osaka said Saturday. “I think it’s ’cause I really want to do well, ’cause I feel I haven’t been doing well lately. I don’t know. It’s tough. Like, of course, you don’t want to lose in the first round of a Slam.”

Her first match won’t be easy, either. Osaka faces Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins, one of the better American players on the tour. Naomi Osaka tends to put a lot of pressure on herself, therefore it’s understandable why she’s feeling anxious.

While Osaka has been losing quite a lot lately, injuries are also playing a part in her struggles. She bowed out of Toronto because of a back problem and lost in the first round of the French Open after just recovering from an Achilles injury.

Hopefully, the familiar surroundings at the US Open can help Osaka find success. She faces Collins on Tuesday.