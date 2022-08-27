Serena, Venus Williams getting their Sister Act back together for US Open

The US Open begins next week and it will be Serena Williams’ final tournament before retiring after a legendary career. But, she won’t just play singles. Serena and her sister, Venus Williams, have earned a Wild Card berth for doubles at Flushing Meadows.

Serena and Venus on the same court. The 2x #USOpen women's doubles champions have accepted a wild card. pic.twitter.com/pu3GPeL8BM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2022

This is truly awesome. Serena and Venus have won 14 doubles Grand Slams at the US Open and will be going for No. 15. Their first in New York came way back in 1999. The sisters also have 12 other titles in doubles in Majors. Six at Wimbledon, four at the Aussie Open, and two in the French Open.

However, the Williams sisters haven’t competed in doubles since 2018 when they were knocked out of the French Open in the third round. Regardless of the outcome though, it’s just fitting their final appearance together on the court will be on home soil.

In singles at the US Open, the hope is Serena can get past the first round. She was beaten in Cincinnati by Emma Raducanu in her first match. Williams’ best days are clearly behind her, but wouldn’t it be special if she could actually make a deep run at Flushing Meadows, whether it’s on her own or with her sister. Venus is also playing singles, taking on Alison Van Uytvanck on Tuesday.

Serena already received lots of support on Saturday as she hit the practice court for the tournament, with no shortage of fans gathering to watch her get ready for her first match on Monday against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.