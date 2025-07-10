The Phoenix Suns marked the end of an era this week by sharing a simple nine-word message to James Jones, who is moving on after a significant run as the franchise’s general manager.

On Instagram, the team posted a tribute that read, “Thank you James for your contributions to the Valley 💜.” Those few words summed up years of change, growth, and ambition that unfolded under Jones’ watch.

The 44-year-old is departing the franchise to replace Joe Dumars as the NBA’s Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. He will be reporting directly to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Jones first joined the Suns front office in 2017 as director of player personnel. Not long after, he was named interim general manager, then became the full-time GM in 2019. His arrival signaled a shift in the team’s culture and expectations. The Suns had struggled through nearly a decade of mediocrity and had not reached the postseason since 2010.

Under Jones, the organization made bold moves to restore its relevance. One of his first big decisions was hiring Monty Williams as head coach in 2019. That choice turned out to be a cornerstone in transforming the team’s identity.

Jones also engineered the blockbuster trade for Chris Paul before the 2020-21 season. Many questioned whether Paul, then in his mid-30s, could still lead a young core. The move paid off beyond expectations.

That season, the Suns surged to the NBA Finals for the first time since Charles Barkley’s squad in 1993. Though they ultimately fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games, the run reignited basketball fever in Phoenix and set a new standard for success.

Jones was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2021 for his efforts.

Over the next few seasons, Jones continued to reshape the roster. He traded for Kevin Durant at the 2023 trade deadline, creating a superstar trio alongside Devin Booker and later Bradley Beal. While the results in the playoffs did not always meet the highest hopes, the Suns were consistently in the mix and regarded as one of the league’s most talented teams.

Fans came to expect that the Suns would be aggressive in pursuing a championship, a mindset that started with Jones’ confidence in making big moves.

Before stepping into the front office, Jones enjoyed a 14-year playing career that left a lasting mark across several franchises. Known as a dependable three-point shooter and steady locker-room presence, he was a key role player on championship teams.

Jones played college basketball at the University of Miami before being drafted in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. Over his career, he suited up for the Pacers, Suns, Trail Blazers, Heat, and Cavaliers.

He won three NBA titles as a player, two alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Jones also participated in seven straight NBA Finals from 2011 to 2017, a remarkable streak that underscored his reputation as a reliable veteran on contending teams.

That experience helped shape his philosophy as an executive. Jones often spoke about valuing players who knew how to win and would embrace high standards every day, and his tenure in Phoenix was defined by exactly that.

His time as GM was not without challenges. Injuries struck at difficult moments, coaching changes stirred debate, and cap constraints created tough decisions. Yet he kept the Suns competitive and ambitious, determined to build a team worthy of the Valley’s passion.

As the organization now pivots to a new chapter, his impact remains visible in the culture and expectations he helped restore. The Suns’ farewell message captured that gratitude in just nine words. Simple but meaningful, it was a reminder that sometimes the biggest contributions do not require elaborate speeches.

Phoenix is moving forward, but the foundation Jones helped build will stay part of the franchise’s story. Whether as a player, a champion, or an executive, James Jones has left an undeniable mark on the game and the city he served.