Tyler Glasnow made his return to the rotation Wednesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers attempted to snap their recent skid. However, Los Angeles lost its sixth straight game, falling to the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2. Still, manager Dave Roberts was happy with his All-Star pitcher’s performance.

“Tyler pitched well… His pitch count got up there, so five is what he gave us. I thought that was a positive coming out of today. We had them where we wanted them. We just couldn’t finish it,” Roberts said, per MLB.com’s Sonja Chen.

Tyler Glasnow returns but Dodgers' slump continues

Apr 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium.
Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Glasnow looked sharp after being sidelined for nearly two and a half months. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out five batters in five innings. He hit 85 pitches in the outing and Roberts decided to pull the veteran pitcher with the score tied in the fifth.

“I'm glad I could go out and feel healthy and feel strong and just ready to go again after the break,” Glasnow said, per MLB.com

Despite getting a strong start from Glasnow, the Dodgers couldn’t end their slump as the bullpen failed to hold off Milwaukee’s offense. Los Angeles closer Tanner Scott was unable to convert the save after the team entered the ninth inning with a 2-1 lead.

Ultimately, the Brewers won the game on a Jackson Chourio walk-off hit in the 10th inning. Reliever Kirby Yates gave up the game-winning single.

The Dodgers got a reality check during their losing streak. The offense isn’t producing. The team was outscored 38-7 over the first four games of the skid, the franchise's worst four-game run differential since 1932. Since then, LA has added two more losses, getting outscored 6-3 in those games. The team has scored two or fewer runs in four straight games and in five of the last six.

The Dodgers’ bullpen has been a persistent problem this season. And questions surrounding the team’s relievers grew when it was learned that Michael Kopech underwent meniscus surgery. Los Angeles placed him on the 60-day IL Wednesday. Kopech began the season on the injured list before making his debut in June. He’s pitched just seven innings for the Dodgers so far this year.

