The Arizona Diamondbacks got back to their winning ways on Wednesday night, bouncing back from a 1-0 loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday by defeating Manny Machado and company via an 8-2 score.

But before the contest's end, the D'backs had an injury scare concerning star third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who was hit in the hand by a fastball from Padres reliever Eduarniel Nunez in the ninth inning.

Despite getting hit by a 98 mph pitch, Suarez managed to stay in the game, as noted by Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports.

“Eugenio Suarez gets hit in the hand by a 98 mph fastball from Eduarniel Núñez. He's staying in the game to run,” reported Weiner on X (formerly Twitter).

Suarez never got to score after that painful moment, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. flying out after him to finish the inning. Nevertheless, Arizona blanked the Padres in the bottom of the ninth frame to secure the victory and improve to 46-47.

After the game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo expressed his frustration over yet another HBP.

“You gotta be smart about where you're challenging certain spaces at certain times,” Lovullo said, per a separate post on X from Weiner. “We've been having a lot of hitters hit and I don't like it.”

Weiner also noted that Suarez did not need to go through X-rays following the game.

That was not the first time that Suarez was hit by a pitch. Back in June, he got hit in the hand by a fastball from Chicago White Sox starter Shane Smith in the first inning. Suarez stayed in the contest before getting in the bottom of the frame.

The 33-year-old Suarez, who is in his second season with the Diamondbacks, made his mark in the Padres game with a solo home run in the fourth inning that put Arizona ahead, 2-0. He finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. So far in the 2025 MLB regular season, the hard-hitting Venezuelan has a total of 29 home runs to go along with 75 RBIs and a triple slash line of .251/.320/.563.

The Diamondbacks, who are also without other players due to injury, will look to win the Padres series outright when the two National League West rivals square off in the finale this Thursday.