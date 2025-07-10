The Los Angeles Lakers have now addressed a major need in free agency when they found lady luck smiling upon them yet again leading up their signing of Deandre Ayton on a two-year, $16 million deal following a buyout agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers. But they are not done making moves just yet, with ClutchPoints Senior Lakers insider Anthony Irwin reporting that the team is “hoping to reignite trade talks” heading into the 2025 NBA Summer League at Las Vegas.

One player that Irwin brought up as a potential trade target for the Lakers is Matisse Thybulle, who is in the final year of his contract making $11.5 million. Thybulle is someone the Lakers have checked the availability of, and one would think that the Blazers will be more than willing to trade him away considering his lack of durability and his contract situation.

It should not take the Lakers much to acquire Thybulle, provided, of course, that the Blazers make him available. That is not a given, as the Blazers' depth chart at the wing isn't the best and could open up the possibility of a huge role for the Australian 3-and-D wing this upcoming season.

But in the event that the Blazers do make him available, here's what the Lakers should give up to bring in Thybulle.

Lakers look to acquire Matisse Thybulle from the Blazers for cheap

Lakers acquire: Matisse Thybulle

Blazers acquire: Maxi Kleber, Shake Milton, unprotected 2032 second-round pick

In a vacuum, Thybulle is the more valuable asset than Maxi Kleber. He's five years younger than Kleber, and his three-point shot has improved so much that he's no longer a total zero on offense whenever he's on the floor. This past season, Thybulle shot 43.8 percent from beyond the arc on 3.2 attempts per contest, a mark that is nothing to scoff at even though that percentage came on low volume.

Article Continues Below

But what's alarming is that Thybulle played in just 15 games last season due to lower-body issues that persisted throughout the campaign. He dealt with a knee issue in October that was initially slated to keep him out for three to four weeks, but then a severe ankle sprain while recovering set him back even further, forcing him to make his season so late in the year in March.

He did look like a very impactful player upon his return, however. He averaged 2.2 steals a night, which goes to show that he's still one of the most disruptive defenders in the association. And according to PBP Stats, in Thybulle's 365 minutes for all of last season, the Blazers were over three points better, with his presence elevating the team's defense.

It looks like the Blazers are going to be building their identity upon defense this season, with Jrue Holiday coming in to replace Anfernee Simons. A defensive core of Holiday, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, and Thybulle will be suffocating for opponents to deal with, and Jerami Grant could very well return to form on that end of the floor — making the Blazers a matchup nightmare to deal with.

Thus, it's important to note that it's very unlikely for the Blazers to trade him away. However, the Lakers won't want to overpay for his services anyway when they're on the clock when it comes to keeping LeBron James satisfied. The Blazers may ask for Dalton Knecht in any Thybulle trade, but the Lakers are clearly reserving Knecht for a bigger, much more impactful trade than bringing in the 28-year-old Australia international.

So the offer above (Kleber, Shake Milton, and a 2032 second-rounder) is as far as the Lakers must go to bring in Thybulle, who would give the Purple and Gold another defensive weapon and a de facto replacement of sorts for Dorian Finney-Smith.

Kleber could very well be an underrated piece for the Lakers this upcoming season as a stretch-big option for head coach JJ Redick, but Kleber has missed 132 games over the past three seasons and is a huge injury risk himself. Milton appears to be outside the Lakers' rotation to start the year, making him an expendable piece. The 2032 second-round pick could amount to something, but one must remember that 2032 is seven years from now; for reference, it was seven years ago when James signed with the Lakers.

Perhaps the Blazers could ask the Lakers for Jarred Vanderbilt or Gabe Vincent so they could keep building a stout defensive core in their attempt to return to the playoffs. But it's hard to envision a scenario where the Lakers decide to trade either for Thybulle. Vanderbilt, if anyone, could be the one to go since he's not very durable himself. But that is pushing it, as the Lakers will want to keep both especially when they were major rotation pieces for LA down the stretch of last season.