Tennis

Serena Williams gets epic tributes from Michelle Obama, Tiger Woods, Bill Gates after US Open exit

Tributes for Serena Williams continue to pour in after her US Open run and tennis career ended on Friday, with the likes of Michelle Obama, Tiger Woods and Bill Gates honoring her life and accomplishment as an athlete.

On Twitter, the former First Lady of the United States shared her admiration for Williams. Michelle Obama noted how “lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.” She then expressed  her excitement of what comes next for the sports icon as she “evolves away from tennis.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods didn’t hold back in his praise of Williams and called her the “greatest on and off the court.” The golf legend himself showed his love for Serena and his appreciation for “inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams.”

Bill Gates, for his part, shared the same tune as Mrs. Obama. Considering how Serena “challenged the double standard between male and female players” in tennis, the billionaire businessman couldn’t wait what she’ll do next to continue making a positive impact to the world.

The whole sports world has nothing but love and respect for Serena Williams and everything she has done. However, there is no doubt her impact transcends the sport itself as she has become an inspiration for many. She’s the prime example that nothing is impossible with grit and determination, no matter what challenges one is facing.

While Williams’ career has officially ended, the legacy she has left will live on. And as she ventures into new things, she’ll have the massive support of her fans.

