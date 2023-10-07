Caleb Williams is fresh off winning the Heisman Trophy last season with USC football, and it looks like he's putting together a strong case to win his second straight Heisman early on in 2023. Williams has been nearly perfect through five games for the Trojans (105/141, 1603 YDS, 21 TD, 1 INT, 26 CAR, 83 YDS, 3 TD), and will likely continue his hot streak in his next game against Arizona. Even though he just won the Heisman last year, Baker Mayfield believes that Williams is on pace to win it for the second time.

Mayfield, who also is a Heisman winner and played for Lincoln Riley during his time at Oklahoma, has been impressed with what he's seen from Williams so far this season. While Mayfield has had a great start to his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he's been keeping an eye on Williams and the Trojans, and he said that USC's superstar quarterback would have his Heisman vote if the season ended today.

“Kid's a stud. He definitely would. I mean he's unbelievable. The things that he can do, it's amazing to see. In that being someone that's played in Lincoln [Riley's] offense and to be able to see what Lincoln's able to do with him, and the creativity, it's fun to watch.” – Baker Mayfield, Rich Eisen Show

If Williams does go on to win the Heisman, he would join Archie Griffin as the only player to have won the prestigious award twice throughout their collegiate careers. There's still a long way to go, but Williams has dazzled for USC again so far this season, and Mayfield believes that if he keeps this pace up, he will end up joining Griffin on the prestigious list.