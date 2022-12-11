By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Caleb Williams has done it. Williams has officially won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first USC Trojans football player to accomplish the feat since fellow quarterback Matt Leinart back in 2004.

Congratulations to USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner! pic.twitter.com/08TUdf5SfH — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 11, 2022

Evidently, Williams’ late season push for USC football was enough to take home the Heisman Trophy.

The ex-Oklahoma quarterback emerged as a favorite to take home the award after a stretch that saw him fire 22 touchdowns against just three interceptions while leading the Trojans to five wins and one loss in his final six games.

Williams was unable to lead his team to a Pac-12 Championship- and he suffered a hamstring injury during the contest, things that were seen as potential obstacles to a potential Heisman Trophy victory.

Fortunately for Williams, he was able to hold off a heroic Big 12 title game performance from Max Duggan, a monster SEC Championship game effort from Stetson Bennett and a statistically equal season-long performance from Stroud.

Caleb Williams’ Heisman Trophy win is just the latest confirmation that he made the right call when he chose to enter the transfer portal last January, then followed ex-Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley to USC football.

Not only is Williams positioned to potentially win a national title in 2023, but he’s also poised to see his NFL Draft stock skyrocket even more, making him the favorite to be selected first overall in the 2024 draft.

His Heisman Trophy victory will only serve to play into such hype even more.

Caleb Williams is a star. And if his star wasn’t already born before Saturday night, it sure is now.