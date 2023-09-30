It did not start off quite as many probably had hoped, but heart rates were racing in the final minutes of USC football versus Colorado. A blowout turned into a contest late in Boulder, as the Buffaloes fought their way back before a failed onside kick attempt solidified a 48-41 Trojans win. Caleb Williams made sure to give his opponent deserved recognition afterwards.

“Keep ballin,” the expected No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft told Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the aftermath of their epic duel, via Bleacher Report. The two star signal-callers put on an absolute clinic. Williams led USC to a 34-14 lead in the first half and finished 30-of-40 for 403 passing yards and six touchdowns. Although he made a key interception in the third quarter, the 21-year-old made another strong case for his second consecutive Heisman Trophy.

"Keep ballin'" -Caleb Williams to Shedeur Sanders postgame 🤝💯 pic.twitter.com/0qzxxijVmH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2023

There was more pressure on Sanders to the rise to occasion, particularity after getting blown out last week in Oregon. He bounced back in a huge way and stunningly brought the Buffaloes back within one possession near the end of the contest. Despite trailing the entire afternoon, Shedeur Sanders did not panic in the pocket. He went 30-of-45 for 371 yards and four touchdowns (one pick), while adding another 50 yards on the ground and a rushing score.

Fans cannot take this battle for granted, as it is likely the only time these gladiators will share the gridiron at the collegiate level. The defense's second-half woes made this a bittersweet victory for USC football fans, but Caleb Williams just keeps raising the bar of excellence.

Whether or not either of these two programs live up to their respective hype and expectations, fans know they will be entertained when they tune into see two of the current faces of the sport.