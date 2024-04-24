The USC football team received big news this week as Reggie Bush is getting his 2005 Heisman back. Bush won the trophy after an outstanding year, but it was stripped away after the Trojans were punished due to violations. Bush received benefits that were not allowed then, but the changing landscape of college football today played a role in the Heisman Trust deciding to give him the award back.
Reggie Bush getting his Heisman back has been a big topic of discussion in recent years, and the former USC football star is thrilled to once again be part of this prestigious group.
“Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family,” Bush said, according to an article from ESPN. “I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”
Winning the Heisman Trophy is one thing, but Bush was one of the most dominant winners of all time. Bush was a do-it-all back for USC and he finished that 2005 season with 1,740 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, but he also caught 37 passes for 478 yards with two receiving scores. The Trojans had a great season but came up a little short in the national title game against Texas.
“Recognizing that the compensation of student athletes is an accepted practice and appears here to stay, these fundamental changes in college athletics led the Trust to decide that now is the right time to return the Trophy to Bush, who unquestionably was the most outstanding college football player of 2005,” The Heisman Trust said.
Bush has his Heisman again, and he will also be invited to all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies. This is a move that a lot of college football fans have been hoping to see for a very long time.
“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” President of The Heisman Trophy Trust Michael Comerford said. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”
This is a monumental change for college football
Reggie Bush getting his 2005 Heisman back in huge for college football. Not only is it big because of the obvious reasons such as a deserving player getting the award that he won because of the talent he had, but it also shows that the changing aspects of today's game have an impact on much more than just the present. What happened with Bush back at USC wasn't legal at the time, but because of the fact that it is now changes everything. It'll be interesting to see if anything similar to this happens in the future.
College football fans have been wanting Bush to get his Heisman back for a long time, and they finally got their wish.