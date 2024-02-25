The USC football team finished last season with an 8-5 record despite the presence of generational talent and former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams on the team.
Coach Lincoln Riley is hoping to overhaul the team's roster now that they are a member of the Big Ten Conference, and the latest news on the recruiting trail has sparked hopes for a blockbuster 2025 class.
The 2024 class is packed full of top flight transfer players, and several of them have a lot to prove this season. An established assistant coach of Riley's left to be with Jim Harbaugh in the NFL, adding to concerns about the Trojans taking a step back next season.
With the offseason heating up, Riley's school was listed as a finalist for one of the nation's top receiving prospects.
Trojans In the Mix for Daylan McCutcheon
McCutcheon is a top 95 recruit in his class and has USC football listed among several other major powers in college football.
The 6-foot, 175 pound wideout from Lucas, Texas has Florida football, Texas football, Florida State football and other similar schools listed as finalists.
“Something tells me it's the teams on the left,” one fan said, referencing Ohio State, Texas, USC football and Florida State football, who have all had a great deal of success in recent years.
USC Football Spring Game Set
Coach Riley and USC football's first spring game as a member of the Big Ten is set for April 20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 12 p.m. ET.
The team's Pro Day ahead of April's 2024 NFL Draft is set for March 20.