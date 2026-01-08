The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a juicy playoff rivalry game. Green Bay will take on Chicago on Saturday in a game that is hugely important for both organizations. One Packers coach openly declared that he is locked in and focused ahead of the big game.

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley made it clear on Wednesday that he is focused on Green Bay's playoff run.

Hafley declared that he's more committed to extending Green Bay's playoff run than dreaming about a head coaching job, per Packers reporter Ryan Wood.

However, that did not stop the talented DC from admitting that he would love to become a head coach again in the future.

“Would I someday like to be a head coach again? Absolutely, for sure,” Hafley said.

Hafley was previously the head coach at Boston College from 2020 through 2023 before joining the Packers.

Could Jeff Hafley be a candidate for the Giants' head coaching job?

If Hafley does decide to become a head coach again, he could get at least one interview during this hiring cycle.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that there's some buzz around Hafley being connected to the Giants' head coaching job.

“But I'll go with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley,” Fowler wrote when asked who is most likely to be hired this offseason.”He's part of the cluster of strong defensive-minded candidates this cycle. He seems to have some traction in New York, too. I've heard his name linked to the Giants' job a few times in my calls over the past week, and I expect him to be on their list. Hafley is also a geographical fit as a Montvale, New Jersey, native.”

New York has a star-studded defense with pass rushers including Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. It is easy to imagine Hafley cooking up a ferocious defense with the Giants.

But as Hafley said himself, that's a discussion for later. His focus right now is entirely fixed on the playoffs.

Next up for the Packers is a road playoff game against the Bears on Saturday at 8PM ET.