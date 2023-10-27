USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter recently made headlines as he attended a Juventus training session, keen to keep a watchful eye on two of his star players, Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah, who also happen to be pivotal figures in the Serie A club. This move has not only strengthened the bond between the national team and its players abroad but also underlined the commitment of Juventus to nurturing and supporting their American talents.

According to Football Italia, Berhalter's presence at the Juventus training ground was preceded by his attendance at the Juventus and AC Milan match. During the game, he had the opportunity to observe McKennie and Weah, who play crucial roles for both club and country and to assess other American talents plying their trade in Europe.

This proactive approach by Berhalter showcases his dedication to ensuring that the national team's key players are in the best possible form. He can stay closely connected with their development by monitoring their progress and attending their club's training sessions. It also sends a strong message to the players – they are a priority for their club and national team.

For Juventus, Berhalter's visits can be seen as a vote of confidence in how they handle their American stars. Knowing that the USMNT manager is interested in their development undoubtedly boosts the players' morale and motivation. It can also be a valuable opportunity for the Italian club to learn from the national team manager's perspective.

This collaboration between the national team manager and European club teams benefits the individual players and USMNT. Berhalter gains insights into how his players are being utilized and developed by their club coaches. In return, Juventus has the opportunity to understand the unique needs of the national team and how to prepare their players for international duty best.

As the USA national team manager, Gregg Berhalter is making the most of his time by closely watching his players across Europe. In doing so, he ensures their optimal performance on the international stage and fosters a healthy working relationship with their respective clubs. The result could be a more cohesive and successful USMNT, with well-prepared players to make their mark in Europe and on the global stage.