Mauricio Pochettino made his thoughts on the USMNT's opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup very clear following the draw.

The U.S. is hosting the global tournament for the second time ever, last having it in 1994. With big expectations, they will begin group play against Paraguay on June 12, Australia on June 19, and the UEFA Path C playoff winner on June 25 after the draw ended on Friday.

Pochettino reflected on the draw results during the mixed zone on the FOX broadcast, via ESPN. He understands how crucial the next couple of months will be for the squad as they put together the right mindset and approach for the biggest tournament in national team history.

“I think in the next six months, we need to update everything,” Pochettino said. “We know them, but they know us. The most important [thing] is the evolution, and keep improving, in all the areas, for us, like a team. To be sure that in our [play] I think we will be stronger than today.”

“That, for me, is the objective, [be] better and show full respect to Paraguay and Australia and the fourth [team] that we are going to find out about in March. Yeah, I'm looking forward. I am optimistic. Before, after I think looking forward, the World Cup, the most exciting moment for us that to arrive in our best condition.”

What's next for Mauricio Pochettino, USMNT

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be important for Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT. As the main hosts, they have high expectations as they look to make a deep run in the knockout stage.

The Americans went through some ups and downs throughout 2025. They lost in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League and fell to Mexico in the Gold Cup final. Despite the struggles, they ended the year on a strong note. They have an undefeated streak of five games, torching Uruguay in a 5-1 rout to end the slate.

The USMNT will be preparing themselves for the tournament when they resume action in March. They will have warmup matches against European powerhouses Belgium and Portugal, hosting them on March 28 and March 31.