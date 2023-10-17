Gregg Berhalter, the head coach of the U.S. men's national team (USMNT), dissected the issues he observed within the team's midfield during their recent clash with Germany, which resulted in a 3-1 loss. The U.S. struggled, particularly in the second half, with the absence of their captain, Christian Pulisic, and the challenge of maintaining cohesion in the midfield.

The German side secured a victory after coming from behind, erasing an early lead provided by Pulisic. Berhalter expressed his observations regarding the midfield dynamics, explaining that while he saw promising aspects in individual performances by players like Luca de la Torre, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, and Yunus Musah as a collective, the team didn't execute cohesively to compete against a talented German squad.

The tactical setup of the midfield has been a focal point of discussion recently, especially after the USMNT showcased a robust performance in a 4-2-3-1 formation during the Nations League. Questions have arisen about the future of the MMA midfield trio of Musah, McKennie, and Adams, especially given Reyna's potential to influence the midfield and function as a No. 10.

Berhalter explained that the team struggled with maintaining midfield connectivity during the Germany match and aimed to improve their performance by creating strong connections within the team. The coach also commended Gio Reyna's ability to create goal-scoring opportunities, reinforcing the desire to build upon his contributions. The USMNT is set to face Ghana in their upcoming match, offering an opportunity to address and fine-tune the midfield dynamics as they rebound from their recent setback.