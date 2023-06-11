Megan Rapinoe is fully comfortable with the diminished role she currently occupies for the U.S. Women's National Team. Just days ahead of the roster release for the 2023 FIFA World Cup, though, the 37-year-old is no doubt frustrated by an injury that could complicate her status in Australia and New Zealand.

Rapinoe left the OL Reign's 2-1 win over the Kansas City Current early on Saturday with an apparent calf injury. She came up limp less than a minute into the action, attempting to walk the pain off on the sideline before heading to the locker room for good in the fifth minute of play. Rapinoe was replaced on the pitch by veteran forward Veronica Latsko.

“She’s ok, I think. I truly don’t know the severity of it,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said after the game, per Alex Azzi of Just Women's Sports. “I’m glad she could get out quickly and not have to push through it.”

Further quelling fears that Rapinoe endured a significant injury, Harvey noted she may have handled the 2019 Ballon d'Or winner's circumstances differently if the World Cup wasn't just a few weeks away.

The USWNT roster is set to be announced in the days leading up to the start of training camp on June 26th in California. Though no longer a starter for the Americans at this advanced stage of her career, Megan Rapinoe—health provided, of course—is nevertheless a shoo-in for the squad set to defend FIFA gold won in 2019.

The Women's World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, begins on July 20th.