Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is preparing for an expanded role this coming season. The 27-year-old recently recorded himself working out with former AAU teammate and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. Porter Jr. said he's trying to reach a new milestone during his first season as a lead scoring option.

“Trae's tryna get back to the All-Star game. I'm trying to be my first time All-Star,” he said.

Young responded with a bold prediction.

“You're averaging 25-plus [points] this year… 25-plus easy!” the Hawks star said.

Porter Jr.'s most productive scoring season came in 2020-21, when he averaged 19.0 points on 54/45/79 shooting splits over 61 appearances. The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter took a backseat to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in recent seasons, averaging 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 49/40/78 shooting splits over his last three campaigns.

However, Porter Jr. will have ample opportunity to showcase what he can do as a scorer with Brooklyn.

Michael Porter Jr. receives bold Trae Young prediction following Nets trade

Aside from Cam Thomas, who remains unsigned in restricted free agency, the Nets do not possess a high-level shot creator. Given this, head coach Jordi Fernandez said Porter Jr. will shoulder a heavy burden offensively.

“He's going to be asked to do things that he's never done before. Like, probably his usage and the shots he's going to take. And I think that's exciting. It should be exciting for him,” Fernandez told reporters at Summer League.

Porter Jr.'s expanded role should entail more ball-handling responsibilities after he was primarily limited to a spot-up role in Denver. The Nets trade acquisition said he's excited to grow his game with the added opportunity.

“When you've got a good team like [the Nuggets], and you've got so many guys who are capable on the floor together, there's gonna be guys that sacrifice… That's the nature of when you're on a championship team, and that happens throughout the league,” Porter Jr. said at Summer League. “Last year, I was around 18 [points per game] as the third option. I just feel like I have more in my tank still. I don't feel like I've reached my peak, and I'm excited to grow my game, expand my game, explore my game, and see what I could do.”

Brooklyn's brass seems to be high on what Porter Jr. can bring in an expanded role. A Nets executive recently told Spotrac's Keith Smith that he feels the forward could challenge for the scoring title.