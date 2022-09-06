Utah football: Utes’ biggest standout players from Week 1 loss vs. Florida

In one of the best games of Week 1, the No. 7 Utah Utes could not handle “The Swamp” are were upset by the unranked Florida Gators. The 29-26 loss is not ideal for a Utah football team with hopes of winning the Pac-12 and making to the College Football Playoff.

The heartbreaking interception that sealed the win for the Gators might be what the fans will remember the most, but there is still a lot to take from this loss by the Utes.

INT IN THE ENDZONE. DOWN GOES UTAH. pic.twitter.com/9O66ctNiV6 — Pub Sports Radio ™ (@PubSportsRadio) September 4, 2022

While the loss will haunt Utah for the remainder of the season, some players could build on from their performances and continue the year like they individually started.

With that being said, here are some Utah football players who stood out in the loss against Florida in Week 1.

The Utes’ biggest standout players from Week 1 loss versus Florida

4. S Cole Bishop

Although this was a loss, there are still some standout players from the Utes’ defensive unit. The team only allowed 168 passing yards with no touchdowns by the Gators. One player that really contribute to Utah’s defensive efforts was Cole Bishop.

The safety finished the night with a game-best 12 tackles, including seven solo. He also had 0.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Despite being just a sophomore, Bishop already showed he is not afraid to face big conference opponents. His efforts against Florida should sign that he is set for a breakout year in 2022 for Utah football. Should he built from Week 1, he can become an anchor in Utah’s defense.

3. TE Brant Kuithe

Brant Kuithe was by far quarterback Cameron Rising’s favorite target against the Gators. The tight end registered nine receptions for 105 yards, both the best marks of the game. He also scored the only receiving touchdown for the Utes.

UTAH STRIKES FIRST IN THE SWAMP 👀 Rising 🚀 Kuithe pic.twitter.com/zVrhVFQdTG — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 3, 2022

Since Utah football had some problems against Florida’s pass protection, Kuithe’s performance is very encouraging for the remainder of the season.

Now a senior, Kuithe is continuing his elite play from last season. In 2021, he had a team-high 611 yards on 50 catches, while scoring six times. His contributions were recognized as he earned Pac-12 All-Conference second-team honors.

If he keeps improving, Kuithe might find himself as a Day 2 or 3 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2. RB Tavion Thomas

One of the Utah football players that entered the 2022 season with the most expectations was Tavion Thomas. Even though there was lots of pressure on him, he did not disappoint against Florida.

The running back finished the game with 23 carries for 115 yards, both by far the best among both teams. He also scored a touchdown that gave the Utes the lead late in the fourth quarter.

His score gave him his 22nd touchdown as a Ute. Last season, he broke the single-season record in school history with 21 rushing touchdowns in 13 games, despite starting in just four of them. He ranked third in FBS and led the Pac-12 with his touchdowns on the ground.

His game against the Gators should just be the beginning of another dominant season for Thomas. In 2021, he led the team with 204 carries for 1,108 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry attempt. If he plays just he did in Week 1 for the remainder of the season, Thomas should carve his name as one of the best college running backs in the nation.

1. QB Cameron Rising

Even though he will be remembered for the late interception, Cameron Rising still had a very impressive game for Utah football/

The quarterback completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 216 yards and one touchdown with the game-deciding pick in the Gators’ end zone. He also added impressive 91 yards on the ground on just seven carries, averaging 13 yards per attempt, the best in the game. His rushing yards were second-best on the team, just behind Thomas’ 115.

Rising is gaining more recognition as a dual-threat quarterback, and the Week 1 matchup shows he has more than just a strong arm. He also showed his awareness as he relied on his legs whenever necessary, including in the finals moments of the game to put the Utes in range for a potential game-tying field goal.

Cameron Rising 28 yard run!!! pic.twitter.com/Ike3qxPfT3 — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) September 4, 2022

Rising also showed his running abilities as he did not get sacked in the entire game despite Florida having five quarterback hurries. The interception will remain a big negative point of Rising’s performance for Utah football, but other than that, he still had a very solid game.

If he stays focused and learn from his late-game mistake, Rising can turn out to be one of the top college quarterbacks in the nation. In a report by ESPN, multiple NFL scouts listed him as one of the best under-the-radar prospects for the 2023 draft, even comparing him to New York Jets’ Zach Wilson, who was selected No. 2 in 2021.

Based on Saturday, there are many reasons to believe it is just the start of something special for Rising. Combining his passing and running abilities, the Utes can still battle for more than the Pac-12.