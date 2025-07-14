LOS ANGELES – Following a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Lynx earlier this week, the Los Angeles Sparks got back in the win column with a 92-88 win over the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. Coming into the game, the Sparks were a little short-handed after the team’s decision to cut veteran center Mercedes Russelldecision to cut veteran center Mercedes Russell. Russell had been the primary backup center, and against the Sun that role went to rookie Sania Feagin.

Before the game, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts said she was going to give Sania Feagin an opportunity as the backup center, and the rookie ended up playing six minutes in the win. Following the game, Roberts had strong praise for Feagin’s first extended look in quite some time.

There was one play in particular that Feagin made that caught the eye of the coaching staff also immediately as she entered the game. Feagin caught a pass, dove to the basket, and instead of trying to force something against the defense, she turned and kicked the ball out to Azurá Stevens in a play at eventually led to a three-point shot.

“Our staff, we were all talking about it, like great decision. Sometimes you get in there and you haven’t played in a while, and that was the right decision, it was a great read,” Roberts said. “You can see her potential. She’s a big, strong player. She’ll get better with more minutes. But I thought she was good.”

“She missed a shot, and I was like, ‘That’s alright, you got the next one,’ then she fired a three,” Roberts continued. “But I love the energy and the enthusiasm. And there’s a joy that she brings which is fun.”

In total, Feagin missed all three of her shots and didn’t register a single stat except for one blocked shot. But that blocked shot came at a crucial time when the Sun were trying to extend their lead. Bria Hartley raced down court and seemingly had an easy bucket, only for Feagin to meet her at the rim and deny the shot. She continued to show flashes of that defensive ability as she was matched up against Tina Charles, the WNBA’s second all-time leading scorer, on a few possessions.

The Sparks’ roster currently stands at 11 players following the decision to waive Russell. The team obviously has the option to add a 12th player, but for the immediate future, it appears as if Feagin has been slotted in as the primary reserve big. The Sparks are still without Cameron Brink who has yet to be cleared to return from her injury rehab.