Just days after being added to the American League All-Star roster, Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes has withdrawn from the 2025 Midsummer Classic to attend to a personal family matter, according to manager Joe Espada. While Paredes was healthy and in the Astros’ lineup on Sunday, Espada confirmed that the slugger will be stepping away temporarily but is expected to rejoin the team in time for Friday’s series opener against the Mariners in Seattle.

“He just needs to go and spend some time and take care of some family matters,” Espada told reporters. “But he’s fine. He’ll be back.”

Paredes had been named to the All-Star team on Wednesday as a replacement for Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, who opted out to rest a nagging Achilles injury. Though Paredes won’t make the trip to Truist Park in Atlanta, his first-half production certainly made him deserving of the nod. The 26-year-old entered the break hitting .257 with 19 home runs, 49 RBIs, and an impressive .825 OPS.

Astros All-Star won't see action in the Midsummer Classic

Paredes, acquired by the Astros in the offseason blockbuster that sent Kyle Tucker to the Cubs, has proven to be a worthy successor to longtime third baseman Alex Bregman. His success at Daikin Park, particularly taking advantage of the short porch in left field, has revitalized his game after a rocky stint with the Cubs late last season. He’s rebounded from a disappointing second half in 2024 and established himself as one of Houston’s key offensive contributors.

On Sunday, Paredes gave Astros fans another glimpse of his power potential, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles that just missed clearing the wall in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers. He also closed out the first half of the season by batting leadoff in the team’s final 14 games, a role he’s embraced with consistency and pop.

This marks the second straight All-Star selection for Paredes, who earned his first career nod in 2024 while playing for the Tampa Bay Rays. After being traded to Chicago later that year, he struggled to find his rhythm, slashing just .223/.325/.307 with an OPS+ below league average. But Houston bet on his underlying metrics and long-term upside — and so far, it’s paid off.

With Paredes out, three of the Astros’ four All-Stars will not be suiting up on Tuesday. Jeremy Peña is on the injured list with a rib fracture, and Hunter Brown is ineligible to pitch after starting Sunday. That leaves closer Josh Hader as the lone representative set to participate in the game. Hader, a six-time All-Star, leads the AL in saves and was named AL Relief Pitcher of the Month for June.

While Paredes won’t be showcasing his talents on the national stage this week, the Astros are confident he’ll return ready for the second-half playoff push.

“He’ll be back,” Espada reiterated. “He just needs a little time.”