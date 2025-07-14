Every NBA offseason, the Summer League serves as a stage where rookies and young players showcase their skills, and fans and analysts eagerly dissect every move. For the San Antonio Spurs, the 2025 NBA Summer League has been no different. It has stirred excitement but maybe even more skepticism. Yet, amid the buzz, it’s crucial to separate genuine progress from premature conclusions.

Overreactions run rampant, especially when evaluating a franchise known for patient development and long-term vision.

Luck and Smart Moves

The Spurs’ 2025 offseason has been a mixed bag of fortune and strategy. Landing Dylan Harper was more a stroke of luck gifted by the lottery than a masterstroke of front office savvy. However, San Antonio made up for it with shrewd decisions elsewhere.

The additions of Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk addressed a glaring need for frontcourt depth. They should bring veteran stability to a young roster. More importantly, selecting Carter Bryant at No. 14 proved a savvy move. He is, at least on paper, a prototypical 3-and-D wing with the potential to grow into a key contributor.

The Spurs also took decisive action in clearing out underperforming players like Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley. That signaled a shift toward rewarding proven talent and promising upside. This trimming of the roster is a critical step for any rebuilding team aiming to transition from hopefuls to contenders.

Equally significant was San Antonio’s restraint in the Kevin Durant trade talks. Sure, Durant’s elite talent is undeniable. However, the Spurs’ young core lacks playoff experience and isn’t ready to contend. Waiting for a bigger, younger star better aligns with their long-term blueprint. Overall, the offseason has so far marked a positive first step. The Spurs improved their roster without sacrificing future assets. It sets the stage for sustained growth rather than fleeting success.

Here we will look at and discuss the biggest San Antonio Spurs overreactions from the 2025 NBA Summer League games.

1. Carter Bryant Is a Bust

One of the most glaring overreactions from the 2025 Summer League centers on Carter Bryant. The Spurs’ No. 14 pick has drawn immediate scrutiny after two uneven performances. He had seven points, five rebounds, and seven fouls in his debut, followed by nine points, three rebounds, and four fouls. Critics have questioned his NBA readiness and even labeled him a bust.

Remember that Bryant was never expected to be an instant star. Drafted as a long-term developmental project, his modest college numbers and early struggles were anticipated. His shooting woes mirror his slow start in college before he found his rhythm later in the season.

Defensive foul trouble is also common for young wings adapting to NBA physicality. In that way, he is comparable to players like Herb Jones and Ausar Thompson. They also faced similar hurdles before becoming reliable defenders. The Spurs’ coaching staff, led by Summer League coach Mike Noyles, is prioritizing gradual development and role clarity over immediate production.

2. The Spurs’ Development System Is Broken

Some observers have extrapolated Bryant’s struggles and the absence of a breakout star in Summer League as signs that the Spurs’ vaunted development pipeline is faltering.

The Spurs’ recent history tells a different story. Recall that have produced back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners in Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama. That underscores their developmental excellence. Summer League is also notoriously deceptive. Many future stars stumble in their first NBA showcase before flourishing in the regular season. San Antonio’s organizational focus remains steadfastly on long-term growth rather than short-term Summer League glory. To claim their system is broken based on a few games is both premature and misguided.

3. The Spurs Are Too Young to Compete

Another common refrain is that San Antonio’s youth and roster turnover doom them to another lottery season.

Youth can be a major asset when combined with a strong development system and a clear vision. The Spurs’ track record shows patience pays dividends. They have young players growing together into a cohesive core. Summer League results rarely predict regular-season success. This is especially true for teams prioritizing development over immediate wins. The Spurs’ young roster, bolstered by smart offseason moves, is positioned to improve steadily. Writing them off as non-competitive ignores the franchise’s history of building contenders through patience and process.

Tempering Expectations, Embracing the Process

The 2025 NBA Summer League has generated plenty of excitement around the Spurs. However, it has also fueled several overreactions that risk obscuring the bigger picture. Carter Bryant’s early struggles, the perceived cracks in the Spurs’ development system, and doubts about their youth are all narratives that overlook the franchise’s proven approach: patient, steady growth over instant gratification. The Spurs’ offseason moves reflect a long-term vision that has served them well for decades.

As the regular season approaches, the Spurs remain a team to watch. It's not because of Summer League flashes, but because of their commitment to building a sustainable contender. Overreactions are easy in the heat of summer, but history suggests that San Antonio’s patient path will pay off in the years to come.