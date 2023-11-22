Utah Tech suspends coach JD Gustin for two games after an investigation into player complaints of bullying and misconduct since 2018.

Utah Tech University announced the suspension of its women's basketball coach, JD Gustin, for two games following a investigation into player complaints of misconduct. This decision comes after a private investigator, hired by parents of the players, submitted a report to the university in May.

The report alleged that Gustin engaged in bullying, physical intimidation and retaliation against players, with incidents dating back to 2018, from over 20 current and past players and assistant coaches, who preferred to remain anonymous. An investigation by the Salt Lake Tribune interviewed some of these individuals and others, uncovering claims of Gustin's aggressive actions such as breaking clipboards, flipping chairs, kicking basketballs and arbitrarily dismissing players from practice during outbursts of anger.

Additionally, there were complaints about Gustin giving unwanted back rubs and shoulder massages, along with making inappropriate remarks about the players' physical appearances and personal lives, leading to feelings of discomfort among the players.

Two ex-players also asserted that after they lodged formal complaints regarding his conduct, Gustin revoked their full scholarships and removed them from the team. Players alleged that their complaints were previously overlooked by the athletic department. The Associated Press reported that in response to the allegations, Utah Tech appointed a consulting firm specializing in workplace investigations to conduct a comprehensive review.



Jyl Hall, a spokesperson for Utah Tech, confirmed on Tuesday that the investigation has concluded. While Gustin's suspension for two games was made public, Hall refrained from disclosing further details about any additional disciplinary actions, citing the confidential nature of personnel matters.

Despite the findings, the university has confirmed that Gustin will continue in his role as head coach. Utah Tech expressed its intention to use the investigation's outcomes to enhance the overall environment and standards within the women's basketball program.

“Utah Tech University has received the summary findings of the third-party investigation looking into the allegations against Coach JD Gustin, and it has been determined that he will continue to serve as the head coach of the women’s basketball team,” Utah said in a statement provided to the Tribune. “The University is in the process of addressing the findings from the summary and using those findings to improve our Women’s Basketball program moving forward.”



The repercussions of the investigation were already in effect, as Gustin did not coach the team's recent game against New Hampshire and is set to miss the upcoming match at Stonehill College in North Easton, Massachusetts.



Utah Tech University is located in St. George, Utah.