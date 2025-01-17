The newest WNBA franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, are wasting no time establishing their identity ahead of their inaugural season. Recently drafted guard Kate Martin shared insights into her communication with Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin about the team’s style of play.

“We want to shoot a lot of 3s, just play fast-paced,” said Martin, as reported on X, formerly Twitter, by Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “I try to implement that into my practice every day.

Martin, who joined the Valkyries via the WNBA Expansion Draft last month, is poised to take on a larger role after limited minutes in her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces. She averaged 2.6 points and 11.5 minutes per game but is expected to thrive in Golden State’s fast-paced, perimeter-focused system.

Valkyries secure Kate Martin, Kayla Thornton in expansion draft

The Valkyries selected 11 players in the draft, including Martin and veteran forward Kayla Thornton, who played a large role in the New York Liberty’s championship run last season. The team has emphasized versatility and high basketball IQ as they build a foundation for their debut.

Golden State’s commitment to an up-tempo, three-point-heavy style aligns with the offensive philosophy that has defined their NBA counterpart, the Golden State Warriors. Coach Nakase, a former NBA assistant, brings her experience to the WNBA stage, aiming to implement a dynamic approach that maximizes shooting and speed.

Martin, a fan favorite from her time at Iowa alongside Caitlin Clark, previously expressed excitement about contributing to a new franchise.

This league is all about opportunity, and I’m excited to build something from the ground up with the Valkyries,” she said after the draft.

The Valkyries’ roster is still taking shape as the team navigates free agency and potential trades. They will open their season on May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks at home. They face the Aces, Martin’s former team, in Golden State on June 7.