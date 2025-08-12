The Milwaukee Brewers’ magical run hit another incredible high note on Monday. The team beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1, improving to 74-44 on the season. Milwaukee has now won 25 of its last 29 games, building a commanding lead in the NL Central and compiling the best record in baseball. And the team joined an exclusive club with Monday’s victory over Pittsburgh.

The Brewers extended their winning streak to 10 straight games. They’re just the 10th team in the Division Era (dating to 1969) with two 10-game winning streaks in a season, per MLB Stats.

In July, the Brewers went on an 11-game winning streak that catapulted the team to MLB’s best record for the first time since 1982. Since then, they’ve gone 14-4, becoming the first club to hit the 70-win mark this season.

Brewers stay hot in win over Pirates

The Brewers have found different ways to win. During their sweep of the New York Mets, Milwaukee had a walk-off outfield assist and a walk-off home run. On Monday, the team relied on a dominant performance by Jose Quintana. The veteran starter allowed one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts over six innings. Quintana improved to 10-4 on the season with the strong start and dropped his ERA to 3.44.

The offense spread it around as six different Brewers had an RBI in the 7-1 win. Former MVP Christian Yelich hit his 22nd home run of the year. And Sunday’s hero Isaac Collins added a double and a triple while scoring two runs.

Pat Murphy has expertly maximized his roster’s talents, getting the most out of a relatively unknown group. And his pocket pancake magic has made him the favorite to win NL Manager of the Year for the second straight season. If he does win, Murphy would join Bobby Cox as the only NL managers to win the award in consecutive years.

While the recognition would be meaningful, Murphy is eyeing a greater accomplishment. He believes his Brewers team is capable of a deep playoff run. Milwaukee last won a postseason game in 2018, beating the Colorado Rockies in the NLDS. The franchise has never won a World Series title in its 56-year history.