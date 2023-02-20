The 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour starts with VCT LOCK//IN in Brazil, the biggest LAN yet in the history of the game and here’s how to watch it.
VCT LOCK//IN Brazil is the first event of the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour and will feature the 30 partner teams from the EMEA, Pacific, and Americas leagues, as well as two Chinese invited teams. It will be the biggest Valorant event hosted by Riot Games and the first look at the teams that are part of this new era in the esport.
Here are all the event infos you need, including the latest scores, the full schedule, and the list of the participating teams.
VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil: How to watch
VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ Twitch and YouTube channels. According to Riot Games, there can be watch parties and drops will be released as we get closer to the event. There will also be fans in the stands on all game days of VCT LOCK//IN Brazil. Tickets for the event are still being sold globally on Ticket360 from December 13 up to now. VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will also take place from February 13 through March 4 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo.
VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil: Participating teams
VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will feature the 30 teams with which Riot Games has partnered for the VCT leagues in EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Though all teams have already signed players for the 2023 season, the transfer window will remain open until February 1, so last-minute changes can still happen.
On January 17, Riot announced that the 30 partner teams will be joined by two Chinese sides, EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix. This will be the first international tournament for FPX’s new team, which used to compete as an academy roster for the organization.
Below are the current rosters of all 32 teams. These teams will battle it out to gauge every single one out for the upcoming international events in the Valorant calendar. Everyone has locked up a lot of great players, and we get to see first-hand how they will fare in the biggest do or die tournament professional Valorant has to offer. Here are all the teams with their members:
VCT Americas teams:
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|100 Thieves
|Asuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells
|Cloud9
|leaf, Xeppaa, vanity, yay, Zellsis, qpert
|Evil Geniuses
|C0M, Boostio, jawgemo, BcJ, Ethan, Reformed, Apotheon
|FURIA
|qck, mwzera mazin, dgzin, Khalil, kon4n
|KRÜ
|NagZ, Klaus, xand, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy
|Leviatán
|kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino, keznit
|LOUD
|aspas, Saadhak, Less, cauanzin, tuyz
|MIBR
|jzz, frz, heat, Murizz, rglm, txozin
|NRG
|s0m, FNS, crashies, victor, ardiis, Thwifo
|Sentinels
|TenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, dephh, SicK
VCT EMEA teams:
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|BBL
|AsLanM4shadoW, Turko, QuotinerX, Brave, SouhcNi, aimDLL
|Fnatic
|Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle, kamyk
|FUT
|mojj, qw1, MrFaliN, Muj, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN
|Giants
|Fit1nho, hoody, Cloud, rhyme, nukkye
|KCorp
|ScreaM, Nivera, xms, Shin, Newzera
|KOI
|koldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo
|NAVI
|ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed
|Heretics
|keloqz, Boo, Mixwell, zeek, AvovA
|Liquid
|soulcas, Jamppi, nAts, Redgar, Sayf, dimasick
|Vitality
|ceNder, BONECOLD, MOLSI, Destrian, Twisten
VCT Pacific teams:
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|DetonatioN
|Suggest, Reita, xnfri, Anthem, Seoldam, takej
|DRX
|stax, Rb, BuZz, MaKo, Zest, Foxy9
|Gen.G
|Meteor, k1Ng, iNTRO, TS, eKo, Secret
|Global Esports
|AYRIN, T3xture, Bazzi, Monyet, SkRossi, Lightningfast
|Paper Rex
|f0rsakeN, Benkai, mindfreak, Jinggg, d4v41
|RRQ
|EJAY, 2ge, Emman, Tehbotol, fl1pzjder, Lmemore
|T1
|ban, xeta, Munchkin, Sayaplayer, BeomJun, Carpe
|Talon
|Crws, foxz, sushiboys, garnetS, jitboyS
|Team Secret
|BORKUM, Jremy, DubsteP, JessieVash, invy, lenne
|ZETA DIVISION
|Laz, crow, Dep, TENNN, SugarZ3ro, barce
Note: Patiphan will not attend the event due to a wrist problem.
Note 2: WRONSKI has announced that he will not be able to attend the event due to personal reasons.
Chinese invites:
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|EDward Gaming
|Haodong, CHICHOO, nobody, ZmjjKK, Smoggy
|FunPlus Phoenix
|AAAAY, BerLIN, TZH, WudiYuChEn, Yuicaw, OMEGA
VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil Tournament Format, Schedule, and Results
The 32 participating teams will duke it out in a single-elimination bracket, with the first three rounds being played in a best-of-three format. The final week of this big bash will have the semi-finals and the grand final on best-of-five clashes. The stakes are definitely high as there are no room for error for both teams to move on to the next round.
Riot Games used a random draw process to maximize the number of inter-regional clashes for the first round of matches. The 16 match-ups were distributed across two sides of the bracket, called ‘Alpha’ and ‘Omega’, in order to maximize the possibility of inter-regional matches for the second round as well.
Below you can find the complete schedule for the event. There are two sides of the bracket that will be referenced as Alpha & Omega. These are the matchups that would happen for each grouping:
|
Alpha Matches
|
Omega Matches
|
AMERICAS vs PACIFIC – 3
|
AMERICAS vs PACIFIC – 2
|
EMEA vs PACIFIC – 2
|
EMEA vs PACIFIC – 3
|
EMEA vs AMERICAS – 2
|
EMEA vs AMERICAS – 2
|
CHINA vs EMEA -1
|
CHINA vs AMERICAS – 1
All Alpha Matches are scheduled to happen at the first week of VCT 2023 LOCK//IN, while the Omega Matches follow the week after. Come next week will then immediately be the Finals where the last four teams remaining will battle it out for the top spot of the first international event for Valorant Esports.
Here are the exact match schedules that would happen in the following weeks.
Alpha matches (February 13-19)
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Round of 32
|KOI 0-2 NRG
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round of 32
|DetonatioN 0-2 Giants
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Day 2: February 14
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Round of 32
|FPX 1-2 KCorp
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round of 32
|BBL 1-2 DRX
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round of 32
|Cloud9 2-0 Paper Rex
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Day 3: February 15
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Round of 32
|Heretics 0-2 Evil Geniuses
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round of 32
|MIBR 0-2 Talon
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round of 32
|Gen.G 0-2 LOUD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Day 4: February 17
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Round of 16
|NRG 2-1 Giants
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round of 16
|LOUD 2-0 KCorp
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Day 5: February 18
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Round of 16
|DRX 2-1 Cloud9
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round of 16
|Evil Geniuses 0-2 Talon
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Day 6: February 19
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Quarter-finals
|NRG 1-2 LOUD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Quarter-finals
|DRX 2-1 Talon
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Omega matches (February 22-27)
Day 7: February 22
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Round of 32
|Liquid vs Secret
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round of 32
|NAVI vs KRÜ
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round of 32
|ZETA vs Leviatán
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Day 8: February 23
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Round of 32
|Vitality vs Global Esports
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round of 32
|FUT vs RRQ
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Round of 32
|100 Thieves vs EDG
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Day 9: February 24
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Round of 32
|Sentinels vs Fnatic
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round of 32
|T1 vs FURIA
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Day 10: February 25
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Round of 16
|TBD vs TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round of 16
|TBD vs TBD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Day 11: February 26
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Round of 16
|TBD vs TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Round of 16
|TBD vs TBD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Day 12: February 27
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Quarter-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Quarter-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Finals stages (March 2-4)
Day 1: March 2
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Semi-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
Day 2: March 3
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Semi-finals
|TBD vs TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
Day 3: March 4
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Grand final
|TBD vs TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
Again you can watch VCT LOCK//IN Brazil broadcast live on Riot Games’ Twitch and YouTube channels. Make sure to tune in to support for your favorite team in the biggest start of Valorant Esports to date.