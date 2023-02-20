The 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour starts with VCT LOCK//IN in Brazil, the biggest LAN yet in the history of the game and here’s how to watch it.

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil is the first event of the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour and will feature the 30 partner teams from the EMEA, Pacific, and Americas leagues, as well as two Chinese invited teams. It will be the biggest Valorant event hosted by Riot Games and the first look at the teams that are part of this new era in the esport.

Here are all the event infos you need, including the latest scores, the full schedule, and the list of the participating teams.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil: How to watch

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ Twitch and YouTube channels. According to Riot Games, there can be watch parties and drops will be released as we get closer to the event. There will also be fans in the stands on all game days of VCT LOCK//IN Brazil. Tickets for the event are still being sold globally on Ticket360 from December 13 up to now. VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will also take place from February 13 through March 4 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil: Participating teams

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will feature the 30 teams with which Riot Games has partnered for the VCT leagues in EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Though all teams have already signed players for the 2023 season, the transfer window will remain open until February 1, so last-minute changes can still happen.

On January 17, Riot announced that the 30 partner teams will be joined by two Chinese sides, EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix. This will be the first international tournament for FPX’s new team, which used to compete as an academy roster for the organization.

Below are the current rosters of all 32 teams. These teams will battle it out to gauge every single one out for the upcoming international events in the Valorant calendar. Everyone has locked up a lot of great players, and we get to see first-hand how they will fare in the biggest do or die tournament professional Valorant has to offer. Here are all the teams with their members:

VCT Americas teams:

TEAMPLAYERS
100 ThievesAsuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells
Cloud9leaf, Xeppaa, vanity, yay, Zellsis, qpert
Evil GeniusesC0M, Boostio, jawgemo, BcJ, Ethan, Reformed, Apotheon
FURIAqck, mwzera mazin, dgzin, Khalil, kon4n
KRÜNagZ, Klaus, xand, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy
LeviatánkiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino, keznit
LOUDaspas, Saadhak, Less, cauanzin, tuyz
MIBRjzz, frz, heat, Murizz, rglm, txozin
NRGs0m, FNS, crashies, victor, ardiis, Thwifo
SentinelsTenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, dephh, SicK

VCT EMEA teams:

TEAMPLAYERS
BBLAsLanM4shadoW, Turko, QuotinerX, Brave, SouhcNi, aimDLL
FnaticBoaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle, kamyk
FUTmojj, qw1, MrFaliN, Muj, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN
GiantsFit1nho, hoody, Cloud, rhyme, nukkye
KCorpScreaM, Nivera, xms, Shin, Newzera
KOIkoldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo
NAVIANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed
Hereticskeloqz, Boo, Mixwell, zeek, AvovA
Liquidsoulcas, Jamppi, nAts, Redgar, Sayf, dimasick
VitalityceNder, BONECOLD, MOLSI, Destrian, Twisten

VCT Pacific teams:

TEAMPLAYERS
DetonatioNSuggest, Reita, xnfri, Anthem, Seoldam, takej
DRXstax, Rb, BuZz, MaKo, Zest, Foxy9
Gen.GMeteor, k1Ng, iNTRO, TS, eKo, Secret
Global EsportsAYRIN, T3xture, Bazzi, Monyet, SkRossi, Lightningfast
Paper Rexf0rsakeN, Benkai, mindfreak, Jinggg, d4v41
RRQEJAY, 2ge, Emman, Tehbotol, fl1pzjder, Lmemore
T1ban, xeta, Munchkin, Sayaplayer, BeomJun, Carpe
TalonCrws, foxz, sushiboys, garnetS, jitboyS
Team SecretBORKUM, Jremy, DubsteP, JessieVash, invy, lenne
ZETA DIVISIONLaz, crow, Dep, TENNN, SugarZ3ro, barce

Note: Patiphan will not attend the event due to a wrist problem.

Note 2: WRONSKI has announced that he will not be able to attend the event due to personal reasons.

Chinese invites:

TEAMPLAYERS
EDward GamingHaodong, CHICHOO, nobody, ZmjjKK, Smoggy
FunPlus PhoenixAAAAY, BerLIN, TZH, WudiYuChEn, Yuicaw, OMEGA

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil Tournament Format, Schedule, and Results

The 32 participating teams will duke it out in a single-elimination bracket, with the first three rounds being played in a best-of-three format. The final week of this big bash will have the semi-finals and the grand final on best-of-five clashes. The stakes are definitely high as there are no room for error for both teams to move on to the next round.

Riot Games used a random draw process to maximize the number of inter-regional clashes for the first round of matches. The 16 match-ups were distributed across two sides of the bracket, called ‘Alpha’ and ‘Omega’, in order to maximize the possibility of inter-regional matches for the second round as well.

Below you can find the complete schedule for the event. There are two sides of the bracket that will be referenced as Alpha & Omega. These are the matchups that would happen for each grouping: 

Alpha Matches

Omega Matches

AMERICAS vs PACIFIC – 3

AMERICAS vs PACIFIC – 2

EMEA vs PACIFIC – 2

EMEA vs PACIFIC – 3

EMEA vs AMERICAS – 2

EMEA vs AMERICAS – 2

CHINA vs EMEA -1

CHINA vs AMERICAS – 1

All Alpha Matches are scheduled to happen at the first week of VCT 2023 LOCK//IN, while the Omega Matches follow the week after. Come next week will then immediately be the Finals where the last four teams remaining will battle it out for the top spot of the first international event for Valorant Esports. 

Here are the exact match schedules that would happen in the following weeks.

Alpha matches (February 13-19)

Day 1: February 13

StageMatchPTETGMT
Round of 32KOI 0-2 NRG9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round of 32DetonatioN 0-2 Giants12 PM3 PM8 PM

Day 2: February 14

StageMatchPTETGMT
Round of 32FPX 1-2 KCorp9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round of 32BBL 1-2 DRX12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round of 32Cloud9 2-0 Paper Rex3 PM6 PM11 PM

Day 3: February 15

StageMatchPTETGMT
Round of 32Heretics 0-2 Evil Geniuses9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round of 32MIBR 0-2 Talon12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round of 32Gen.G 0-2 LOUD3 PM6 PM11 PM

Day 4: February 17

StageMatchPTETGMT
Round of 16NRG 2-1 Giants9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round of 16LOUD 2-0 KCorp12 PM3 PM8 PM

Day 5: February 18

StageMatchPTETGMT
Round of 16DRX 2-1 Cloud99 AM12 PM5 PM
Round of 16Evil Geniuses 0-2 Talon12 PM3 PM8 PM

Day 6: February 19

StageMatchPTETGMT
Quarter-finalsNRG 1-2 LOUD9 AM12 PM5 PM
Quarter-finalsDRX 2-1 Talon12 PM3 PM8 PM

Omega matches (February 22-27)

Day 7: February 22

StageMatchPTETGMT
Round of 32Liquid vs Secret9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round of 32NAVI vs KRÜ12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round of 32ZETA vs Leviatán3 PM6 PM11 PM

Day 8: February 23

StageMatchPTETGMT
Round of 32Vitality vs Global Esports9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round of 32FUT vs RRQ12 PM3 PM8 PM
Round of 32100 Thieves vs EDG3 PM6 PM11 PM

Day 9: February 24

StageMatchPTETGMT
Round of 32Sentinels vs Fnatic9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round of 32T1 vs FURIA12 PM3 PM8 PM
Day 10: February 25

StageMatchPTETGMT
Round of 16TBD vs TBD9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round of 16TBD vs TBD12 PM3 PM8 PM

Day 11: February 26

StageMatchPTETGMT
Round of 16TBD vs TBD9 AM12 PM5 PM
Round of 16TBD vs TBD12 PM3 PM8 PM

Day 12: February 27

StageMatchPTETGMT
Quarter-finalsTBD vs TBD9 AM12 PM5 PM
Quarter-finalsTBD vs TBD12 PM3 PM8 PM

Finals stages (March 2-4)

Day 1: March 2

StageMatchPTETGMT
Semi-finalsTBD vs TBD9 AM12 PM5 PM

Day 2: March 3

StageMatchPTETGMT
Semi-finalsTBD vs TBD9 AM12 PM5 PM

Day 3: March 4

StageMatchPTETGMT
Grand finalTBD vs TBD9 AM12 PM5 PM

Again you can watch VCT LOCK//IN Brazil broadcast live on Riot Games’ Twitch and YouTube channels. Make sure to tune in to support for your favorite team in the biggest start of Valorant Esports to date.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.