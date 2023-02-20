The 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour starts with VCT LOCK//IN in Brazil, the biggest LAN yet in the history of the game and here’s how to watch it.

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil is the first event of the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour and will feature the 30 partner teams from the EMEA, Pacific, and Americas leagues, as well as two Chinese invited teams. It will be the biggest Valorant event hosted by Riot Games and the first look at the teams that are part of this new era in the esport.

Here are all the event infos you need, including the latest scores, the full schedule, and the list of the participating teams.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil: How to watch

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ Twitch and YouTube channels. According to Riot Games, there can be watch parties and drops will be released as we get closer to the event. There will also be fans in the stands on all game days of VCT LOCK//IN Brazil. Tickets for the event are still being sold globally on Ticket360 from December 13 up to now. VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will also take place from February 13 through March 4 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil: Participating teams

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will feature the 30 teams with which Riot Games has partnered for the VCT leagues in EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Though all teams have already signed players for the 2023 season, the transfer window will remain open until February 1, so last-minute changes can still happen.

On January 17, Riot announced that the 30 partner teams will be joined by two Chinese sides, EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix. This will be the first international tournament for FPX’s new team, which used to compete as an academy roster for the organization.

Below are the current rosters of all 32 teams. These teams will battle it out to gauge every single one out for the upcoming international events in the Valorant calendar. Everyone has locked up a lot of great players, and we get to see first-hand how they will fare in the biggest do or die tournament professional Valorant has to offer. Here are all the teams with their members:

VCT Americas teams:

TEAM PLAYERS 100 Thieves Asuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells Cloud9 leaf, Xeppaa, vanity, yay, Zellsis, qpert Evil Geniuses C0M, Boostio, jawgemo, BcJ, Ethan, Reformed, Apotheon FURIA qck, mwzera mazin, dgzin, Khalil, kon4n KRÜ NagZ, Klaus, xand, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy Leviatán kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino, keznit LOUD aspas, Saadhak, Less, cauanzin, tuyz MIBR jzz, frz, heat, Murizz, rglm, txozin NRG s0m, FNS, crashies, victor, ardiis, Thwifo Sentinels TenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, dephh, SicK

VCT EMEA teams:

TEAM PLAYERS BBL AsLanM4shadoW, Turko, QuotinerX, Brave, SouhcNi, aimDLL Fnatic Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle, kamyk FUT mojj, qw1, MrFaliN, Muj, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN Giants Fit1nho, hoody, Cloud, rhyme, nukkye KCorp ScreaM, Nivera, xms, Shin, Newzera KOI koldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo NAVI ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed Heretics keloqz, Boo, Mixwell, zeek, AvovA Liquid soulcas, Jamppi, nAts, Redgar, Sayf, dimasick Vitality ceNder, BONECOLD, MOLSI, Destrian, Twisten

VCT Pacific teams:

TEAM PLAYERS DetonatioN Suggest, Reita, xnfri, Anthem, Seoldam, takej DRX stax, Rb, BuZz, MaKo, Zest, Foxy9 Gen.G Meteor, k1Ng, iNTRO, TS, eKo, Secret Global Esports AYRIN, T3xture, Bazzi, Monyet, SkRossi, Lightningfast Paper Rex f0rsakeN, Benkai, mindfreak, Jinggg, d4v41 RRQ EJAY, 2ge, Emman, Tehbotol, fl1pzjder, Lmemore T1 ban, xeta, Munchkin, Sayaplayer, BeomJun, Carpe Talon Crws, foxz, sushiboys, garnetS, jitboyS Team Secret BORKUM, Jremy, DubsteP, JessieVash, invy, lenne ZETA DIVISION Laz, crow, Dep, TENNN, SugarZ3ro, barce Note: Patiphan will not attend the event due to a wrist problem. Note 2: WRONSKI has announced that he will not be able to attend the event due to personal reasons.

Chinese invites:

TEAM PLAYERS EDward Gaming Haodong, CHICHOO, nobody, ZmjjKK, Smoggy FunPlus Phoenix AAAAY, BerLIN, TZH, WudiYuChEn, Yuicaw, OMEGA

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil Tournament Format, Schedule, and Results

The 32 participating teams will duke it out in a single-elimination bracket, with the first three rounds being played in a best-of-three format. The final week of this big bash will have the semi-finals and the grand final on best-of-five clashes. The stakes are definitely high as there are no room for error for both teams to move on to the next round.

Riot Games used a random draw process to maximize the number of inter-regional clashes for the first round of matches. The 16 match-ups were distributed across two sides of the bracket, called ‘Alpha’ and ‘Omega’, in order to maximize the possibility of inter-regional matches for the second round as well.

Below you can find the complete schedule for the event. There are two sides of the bracket that will be referenced as Alpha & Omega. These are the matchups that would happen for each grouping:

Alpha Matches Omega Matches AMERICAS vs PACIFIC – 3 AMERICAS vs PACIFIC – 2 EMEA vs PACIFIC – 2 EMEA vs PACIFIC – 3 EMEA vs AMERICAS – 2 EMEA vs AMERICAS – 2 CHINA vs EMEA -1 CHINA vs AMERICAS – 1

All Alpha Matches are scheduled to happen at the first week of VCT 2023 LOCK//IN, while the Omega Matches follow the week after. Come next week will then immediately be the Finals where the last four teams remaining will battle it out for the top spot of the first international event for Valorant Esports.

Here are the exact match schedules that would happen in the following weeks.

Alpha matches (February 13-19)

Day 1: February 13

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round of 32 KOI 0-2 NRG 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round of 32 DetonatioN 0-2 Giants 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Day 2: February 14

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round of 32 FPX 1-2 KCorp 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round of 32 BBL 1-2 DRX 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round of 32 Cloud9 2-0 Paper Rex 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Day 3: February 15

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round of 32 Heretics 0-2 Evil Geniuses 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round of 32 MIBR 0-2 Talon 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round of 32 Gen.G 0-2 LOUD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Day 4: February 17

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round of 16 NRG 2-1 Giants 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round of 16 LOUD 2-0 KCorp 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Day 5: February 18 Stage Match PT ET GMT Round of 16 DRX 2-1 Cloud9 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round of 16 Evil Geniuses 0-2 Talon 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Day 6: February 19

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarter-finals NRG 1-2 LOUD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Quarter-finals DRX 2-1 Talon 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Omega matches (February 22-27)

Day 7: February 22

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round of 32 Liquid vs Secret 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round of 32 NAVI vs KRÜ 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round of 32 ZETA vs Leviatán 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Day 8: February 23

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round of 32 Vitality vs Global Esports 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round of 32 FUT vs RRQ 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Round of 32 100 Thieves vs EDG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Day 9: February 24

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round of 32 Sentinels vs Fnatic 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round of 32 T1 vs FURIA 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Day 10: February 25

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round of 16 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round of 16 TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Day 11: February 26

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round of 16 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Round of 16 TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Day 12: February 27

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Finals stages (March 2-4)

Day 1: March 2

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Day 2: March 3

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Day 3: March 4