By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Minnesota Vikings mounted the biggest rally of the season in their come-from-behind Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36. The Vikings don’t want to fall behind by 30+ points again, though, and they’ll try to avoid that in Week 16 when they take on the New York Giants in their final home game of the season. A win for the Vikings here can put them in a position to catch the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC. Here are our Vikings Week 16 predictions as they take on the Giants.

The Vikings have had a strong season as a home team, with a record of 7-1. The only exception was their loss to the Cowboys in Week 11. In Week 15, they faced a tough first half against the Colts, falling behind 33-0. However, they completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, as well as clinching the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017.

Led by Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, Minnesota has won three of its last four games. However, the Vikings have only a one-point lead over their opponents on aggregate, with 351 points to 349. That could be a concern in the playoffs. Minnesota is currently one game ahead of the 49ers for the 2-seed, while they are two wins behind the Eagles for a first-round bye and the 1-seed.

On the other hand, the Giants’ new coaching staff has done a great job in their first season, leading the team to an 8-5-1 record. This includes a 4-2 record on the road. Despite having a less-than-impressive passing offense and receiving corps, the Giants are currently sixth in the NFC. They have a 1.5-game lead over the Seahawks and Lions for a spot in the playoffs.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Vikings in their Week 16 game against the Giants.

4. RB Dalvin Cook

In last week’s overtime win against the Colts, Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook had a strong performance. He rushed 17 times for 95 yards and caught all four of his targets for an additional 95 yards and a touchdown. However, he also had a fumble.

Despite being down 33-0 at halftime, the Vikings made a comeback with the help of Cook. He scored a 64-yard touchdown catch when the team was down eight points with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Cook is expected to continue leading Minnesota’s backfield in Week 16 against the Giants. If the Vikings can rely on Cook to control the clock and keep the Giants’ offense off the field, they may be able to secure their 12th win of the season. We have him going over 90 total yards easily against the Giants.

3. WR Justin Jefferson will break Moss’s record

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was not listed on Tuesday’s injury report, which was a pleasant surprise. After Saturday’s game against the Colts, coach Kevin O’Connell mentioned that Jefferson had suffered a “rib chest contusion” during the game. O’Connell also stated on Monday that he expected Jefferson to practice all week leading up to Saturday’s game against the Giants. With no reported limitations at the start of Week 16 preparations, it appears that Jefferson will be able to resume his role as the Vikings’ top wide receiver.

That’s a terrific thing for Minnesota. Recall that in their win over the Colts, Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown. He stayed down after an attempt to catch the ball in the second quarter but was able to walk off the field under his own power. He later returned to the game after being checked for a chest injury.

Jefferson contributed to the team’s historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He later returned to the game after being evaluated for a concussion and finished the game with his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. If Jefferson can get 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants, he will break Randy Moss’s single-season Vikings record. That’s extremely easy pickings for someone of Jefferson’s caliber.

2. QB Kirk Cousins stays on fire

Against the Colts, Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins completed 34-of-54 passes for 460 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He led the Vikings to the biggest comeback in NFL history. Cousins threw a 63-yard gain and two-yard touchdown pass to KJ Osborn and an eight-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. He ended the game with touchdown passes to Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook. The latter also followed by a two-point conversion to T.J. Hockenson to tie the score at 36-36.

Because of his explosive Week 15 performance, Cousins was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He is just on fire right now and should stay that way against the Giants. Take note that New York has allowed three of its last four opposing quarterbacks to throw for at least two touchdowns. The game is expected to be high-scoring, too, and that means a ton of yards for Cousins again. He should easily go over 270 total yards in this game along with two touchdowns.

1. Vikings notch win No. 12

In this matchup, the Vikings have a significant advantage due to their high-octane offense. Remember that they have arguably the top wide receiver on the planet. Their running back and tight end positions are quite talented, too. They will be able to spread the field and exploit the Giants’ weak run defense, which has allowed 360 rushing yards, 1,943 yards, and 15 touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry.

Sure, the Vikings have been inconsistent, but they still have the talent to succeed here. The Giants will put up a fight, but the Vikings will ultimately come out on top at home. Do not forget also that the Vikings have lost just once at home. They also still have a chance at securing home-field advantage. They are explosive, hungry, and on a roll. Minnesota should get win No. 12 this weekend.