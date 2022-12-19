By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings feel that Justin Jefferson has been the recipient of some illegal or dirty hits over the past few weeks, and they voiced those concerns following Saturday’s comeback win vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has spoken multiple times over the past few days about the hits Jefferson has taken, indicating he doesn’t think some of them are accidental. Via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, O’Connell got brutally honest on the Vikings’ star receiver after he took a couple of questionable hits on Saturday.

Via ESPN:

“Speaking Monday to reporters, O’Connell said sarcastically that Jefferson had ‘surprisingly’ taken several shots from Colts players. He added: ‘Clearly there is an emphasis on the teams we’re playing. Some of those hits, they don’t just seem to be by accident at times.'”

During the comeback win over the Colts on Saturday, the Vikings medical staff was forced onto the field to take a look at Jefferson on two separate occasions during the second half, one of which required the receiver to exit the game in order to get examined for a concussion.

“I think we’ve got to protect him a little bit better,” said O’Connell on Saturday, via ESPN. “Great to get the flags, but … he’s too important to our league. Seems like a weekly occurrence at this point.”

Despite Jefferson taking a beating and a handful of dangerous hits against the Colts in Week 15, O’Connell is confident the superstar wide receiver will be good to go for the Vikings’ Week 16 clash, which is scheduled for Christmas Eve against the New York Giants.

This season, Justin Jefferson leads the NFL in receptions (111), receiving yards (1,623), and receiving yards per game (115.9). He has seven touchdowns this season and has already been targeted 158 times by Kirk Cousins through the Vikings’ first 11 games.