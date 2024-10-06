The Minnesota Vikings lost one of their top offensive weapons during Sunday's game with the New York Jets. Running back Aaron Jones went down with a hip injury and is questionable to return, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Stacey Dales of NFL Network was the first with the news.

“Vikings RB Aaron Jones is questionable to return with a hip injury, per @StaceyDales,” Pelissero reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Jones was seen shortly after the injury limping around on the sideline.

Jones has been involved in both the running game and the passing game this season, leading the team in rushing (321 yards) coming into Sunday's game. His 143 receiving yards prior to Week 5 also ranked second on the Minnesota roster.

Missing their top running back hasn't hurt the Vikings yet in this one, as they have raced out to a 17-7 lead over the Jets at halftime in what was supposed to be one of the more tightly contested games on the Sunday slate. The defense got on the board with a pick-six of Aaron Rodgers, and then the offense followed suit with a touchdown by CJ Ham.

Before exiting the game, Jones ran the ball seven times for 29 yards and had one 24-yard reception. Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin will take over the primary running back duties while Jones is out, and you may see a little bit more of CJ Ham as well.

The Vikings' run game has been one of the surprise stories for Minnesota this season. It hasn't necessarily been an elite ground attack, but it has been enough to keep the Minnesota offense ahead of the sticks and allow Sam Darnold to work from favorable situations. If Jones is unable to go in the second half, they could become a little bit more one-dimensional, so it's worth monitoring if the Vikings are able to keep some sort of balance in the offense.