Cooper Flagg and the basketball-watching world knew he was going to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. That distinct honor was projected before the 6-foot-9 forward even suited up for the Duke Blue Devils, and he solidified his spot on the top of the board with a historic freshman campaign. Even so, the Dallas Mavericks rookie still made sure to truly appreciate this once-in-a-lifetime moment

Following a celebration and interview-filled Wednesday night, Flagg was able to process everything that transpired in Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center. He took to social media and described the unforgettable experience with just one word.

“Blessed,” the 18-year-old posted on Instagram, along with some photos that he and his family should look back on with the utmost pride and satisfaction. The sport's latest phenom has officially arrived in The Association. He has the versatile skill set, composed demeanor and on-court intensity to ensure that this is only the beginning of what many anticipate will be a long and prosperous NBA career.

Article Continues Below

Cooper Flagg is inspiring a ton of confidence

Although the Mavericks will not publicly say it, they are hoping Flagg can immediately take a leap toward stardom. Actually, it is reasonable to call him the team's X-factor going into the 2025-26 season. Most rookies do not have to carry such a label, but the Naismith College Player of the Year is a unique prospect. Furthermore, he is walking into a unique situation.

Dallas has a potential long-term answer after controversially trading Luka Doncic, but make no mistake, there is still a strong sense of urgency percolating through American Airlines Center. Anthony Davis is a two-way powerhouse, Kyrie Irving remains an offensive dynamo when healthy, and the supporting cast is comprised of promising and valuable contributors. Cooper Flagg could potentially boost the Mavs' ceiling to another level, and not just in the long run.

Expecting the Newport, Maine native to make an immediate impact and carry a decent workload while Irving recovers from his torn ACL is admittedly ambitious. It also places a great amount of pressure on his shoulders. But as his latest Instagram post suggests, this young man is grounded and eager to challenge himself.

Flagg will try to further capitalize on his blessings as he gets to work with the Mavericks.