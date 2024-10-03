The Minnesota Vikings are off to a surprising start, doing what few expected them to achieve this season, at least not to this degree. Through the first four weeks, the Vikings are 4-0, leading the NFC North and standing as one of only two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL—the other being the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last week, the Vikings managed to handle their division rival, the Green Bay Packers, spoiling Jordan Love's return in the process. Now, they head across the pond for the NFL's first London Series game of the season, facing Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

The Jets (2-2) are coming off an ugly 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos at home in Week 4, where tensions appeared to be rising between Rodgers, coach Robert Saleh, and just about anyone who dared to look at the quarterback the wrong way.

Although this matchup won't take place in Rodgers' former home of Green Bay or in Minneapolis, the veteran quarterback is very familiar with the Vikings, holding a 17-11-1 record against them. The Vikings, and their own quarterback, Sam Darnold, who faces his former team, will aim to avoid any such familiarity and hand the Jets (and Rodgers) their second consecutive loss. With that in mind, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Vikings against the Jets in Week 5.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Vikings defense sacks Aaron Rodgers at least twice, picks-off at least once

Even though the Vikings' defense had its worst performance last week against the Green Bay Packers, allowing a second-half comeback, this is still a unit to be feared—especially if you're Aaron Rodgers this weekend in London.

While the Jets' offensive line may be slightly improved, it hasn't faced a pass rush like Minnesota's yet. The Vikings currently lead the NFL in sacks with 17. Meanwhile, the Jets have already allowed Rodgers to be sacked 10 times in four games.

With pressure likely in his face for much of the day, Rodgers could be forced into some errant throws. And guess who is tied for the league lead in defensive interceptions? That's right, the Vikings, with eight. Rodgers has just one interception on the season so far, but that number could change this Sunday.

Vikings barely reach 300 yards of total offense

Only once this season have the Vikings failed to account for more than 300 yards of total offense—against the Houston Texans in Week 3, when they managed just 274 yards but still pulled out a 34-7 win. As they prepare to face the Jets on Sunday, they'll be up against another stout defense. New York currently ranks second in the league in yards allowed, giving up just 256.5 per game.

Justin Jefferson has at least 80 receiving yards but doesn't score a touchdown

Justin Jefferson has been his usual impressive self this season, especially with Sam Darnold under center. He’s already racked up 358 receiving yards and four touchdowns, scoring in every game so far. While Jefferson should again be a favorite target for Darnold this weekend, he might not find the end zone. The Jets rank No. 2 in passing defense and have allowed only two passing touchdowns all season.

Vikings beat Jets by at least a touchdown or more in London

Pressure is mounting once again in New York. The Jets are now 2-2 after an ugly loss to the Broncos in which they failed to score a touchdown, and tensions are running high. Meanwhile, under head coach Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings look like one of the best-coached teams in the NFL.

That doesn't mean Sam Darnold won't face his share of struggles against the Jets' stellar defense. Darnold hasn't been perfect this season, having thrown three interceptions so far. He’ll be challenged on Sunday, but Minnesota's defense will likely bail him out and further exacerbate the tensions between Rodgers, Saleh, and the rest of the team. The Vikings win this one convincingly.

*Stats provided by Fox Sports.