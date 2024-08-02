Fresh off signing a historic contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson became one of the wealthiest players in the NFL this offseason. As such, Jefferson has more than enough money to live his best life and enjoy Minnesota's finer things.

While Jefferson is financially capable of anything, how he uses the money is always important. As the ancient Hawaiians once said, don't cash a check that your tush can't bounce. Moreover, Jefferson doesn't need to spend everything just because he can now. This became clear when former Carolina Panthers superstar and current media personality Cam Newton spoke up and started giving Jefferson advice.

“Rule number one: When you get the f**king bag, never purchase a house where you got the contract at,” said Newton on his podcast 4thand1show. “If you want to splurge on something, splurge on what you can't foresee you always going back to. In-season house. Off-season house. Two different houses. You got the money to do it. Figure it out. In-season house, $2 million. Off-season house, $10 million. Bye-week house? It's free game.”

“There are levels to this. When you get the bag, like when you're getting 27 million dollars a year, that type of bag, go get it. Minnesota? No. He's on the first flight up and out of there to get going somewhere.”

While Jefferson will remain with the Vikings for the better part of his career, Newton may have a point. Athletes with generational wealth will typically own multiple homes. However, that doesn't mean they need bowling alleys or every expensive flourish at every location. Keeping things modest for your work home while your vacation and offseason retreats are actual getaways isn't too far-fetched.

How Justin Jefferson got paid enough for Cam Newton's advice

Even if you're the biggest Vikings hater, Jefferson's production early into his career can't be ignored. Not only has he become the best wide receiver in the league, but he was able to put in four consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, even if he missed seven games in 2023 due to a strained hamstring. That feat in 2023 is only the third time in NFL history that a player could hit the 1,000-yard mark in ten games or less.

Not only does he have the most receiving yards per game in NFL history, with 98.3, but Jefferson also has the most receiving yards (5,899) and 100-yard receiving games (29) by a player through his first four seasons in league history. To put that last number in perspective, Randy Moss has the second-most 100-yard games through a player's first four seasons, and Moss only had 23.

Negotiating this deal took more than a year between the Vikings and Jefferson's camp. But now, Jefferson is locked into his prime years as a player who has had the best opening of a career of anyone at his position in the history of football. He's on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory, and the Vikings want to keep that talent to win a Super Bowl one day.