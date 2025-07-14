Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston is joining the ownership group of the NWSL’s newest franchise, Boston Legacy FC, the team announced Monday.

Boston, named a WNBA All-Star, is investing in the expansion club ahead of its 2026 debut season. Financial details were not disclosed. The NWSL franchise will play its inaugural year at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, while construction continues on its permanent home venue.

“I'm proud to join the ownership group of the Boston Legacy,” Boston said in a statement, via ESPN News Services. “This city helped raise me, and the support I felt here shaped so much of who I am. I couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to invest into a franchise that's building something special for its players, for the city, and for women's sports as a whole.”

Boston has deep ties to the region. She grew up in Massachusetts and starred at Worcester Academy, where she won two state championships. Her No. 5 jersey was retired by the school in 2024, the first in its history.

Boston joins a high-profile group of Boston Legacy investors led by Jennifer Epstein, founder of Juno Equity. Other members include Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, actress Elizabeth Banks and Boston Celtics executive Brad Stevens and his wife, Tracy.

“Aliyah's investment in our club demonstrates the strength of women's sports as our two leagues — the WNBA and NWSL — continue to grow and expand,” Epstein said.

Boston is the latest in a growing list of current and former WNBA players investing in professional sports. Sabrina Ionescu joined Bay FC’s ownership group earlier this year, and retired stars like Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Renee Montgomery have also taken equity stakes in sports franchises.

Boston’s Indiana teammate, Caitlin Clark, was part of a bid to bring an NWSL team to Cincinnati, but the expansion was ultimately awarded to Denver.