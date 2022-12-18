By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

All of NFL is still not over the miracle the Minnesota Vikings performed in their unforgettable 39-36 come-from-behind overtime victory at home Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts. Obviously, the Vikings were able to breathe a sigh of relief after snatching a win like that from the jaws of defeat. But they would have been banging on the door of the NFL’s office if they ultimately fell short of that comeback attempt, especially since Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan had a pair of touchdowns wiped out.

After the game, Sullivan voiced his excitement over what his team just managed to pull off on the field, while also expressing his frustration over the touchdowns that he felt were “robbed” from him.

I’m So Glad We Won, But @NFL I Need A Real Explanation. I Got Robbed Twice Of Touchdowns In Critical Points Of The Game!

Sullivan seemingly had a fumble recovery in the second quarter that he took to the house for what would have been the first points of the Vikings in the game, but the refs ruled that the play was already dead before the Vikings defensive back was able to gather the ball and score the TD.

It happened again to Sullivan in the fourth quarter. With the Vikings down eight points with only a little over three minutes remaining in regulation, Sullivan picked up a Deon Jackson fumble and waltzed into the end zone, but officials called that the play was dead.

Fortunately for the Vikings, they still came away with a win

The Vikings, now 11-3, will look to reach a dozen wins in 2022 in Week 16 at home against the New York Giants.