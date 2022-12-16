By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Colts-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below.

Nothing has gone right for Indianapolis this season, going 4-8-1, already on their second head coach of the season. Frank Reich was fired after a 3-5-1 start, replaced in a shocking move with interim coach Jeff Saturday. Saturday came with optimism, beating the Raiders in his debut, but has lost three in a row.

Minnesota has continued their brilliant season, going 10-3 under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. After a seven-game winning streak to improve to 8-1, the Vikings have gone 2-2 in their last four games. Thanks to a weak NFC North, the playoffs are basically wrapped up.

Here are the Colts-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Vikings Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +3.5 (-104)

Minnesota Vikings: -3.5 (-118)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Matt Ryan is back at starting quarterback for the Colts, albeit with mixed results at best. Ryan has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Minnesota has allowed nearly 4,000 passing yards to their opponents. Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league, with 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns to lead the team. Indianapolis has totaled 1,302 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a team. Minnesota has allowed 1,515 rushing yards to their opponents.

Michael Pittman, Jr. leads the team with 755 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns. Parris Campbell leads the team with three receiving touchdowns. Rookie Alec Pierce is second with 510 receiving yards and two touchdown catches. Jelani Woods is tied with Campbell for the team lead with three touchdown catches. Indianapolis has averaged 16.1 points per game, which is 31st in the league.

Indianapolis’ defense has allowed 22.9 points per game, which is 18th in the league. Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with eight and a half sacks, while the Colts have totaled 32 sacks. Minnesota has allowed 34 sacks to their opponents.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Kirk Cousins has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 3,358 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Indianapolis has only allowed 2,653 passing yards to their opponents. Cousins also ranks third on the team with two rushing touchdowns. Dalvin Cook leads the team with 950 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Minnesota has totaled 1,243 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a team. Indianapolis has struggled against the rush, allowing more than 1,600 rushing yards to their opponents.

Justin Jefferson is putting up a dominant season, with 1,500 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Adam Thielen is second on the team with 645 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. Cousins has two legitimate options on the outside with Jefferson and Thielen. Minnesota’s offense has averaged 24.0 points per game, which ranks 1oth in the league.

Minnesota’s defense has taken a bit of a hit lately, allowing 24.1 points per game, which is 24th in the league. Za’Darius Smith leads the team with nine and a half sacks, and Minnesota has totaled 30 as a team. Indianapolis has struggled on the offensive line, allowing 46 sacks. Minnesota has totaled 12 interceptions and can take advantage of an Indianapolis team that has thrown 14 picks.

Final Colts-Vikings Prediction & Pick

Indianapolis seems almost hopeless at this point. Vegas knew something with last week’s line for the Vikings, but I think they will turn it around in this one.

Final Colts-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Vikings -3.5 (-118), over 47.5 (-110)