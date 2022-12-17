By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings managed the largest comeback in NFL history, rallying from a 33-0 deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime and clinch the NFC North title.

Twitter went wild as the Vikings rallied and then completed the comeback when Greg Joseph nailed a 40-yard field goal with 7 seconds remaining.

The Buffalo Bills had over come a 32-point deficit in a 1992 playoff victory over the Houston Oilers, but Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson helped key Minnesota’s record-breaking comeback.

“I know we scared y’all in the first half, but stick with us,” Jefferson said at the game’s conclusion.

THE VIKINGS COMPLETE THE GREATEST COMEBACK IN NFL HISTORY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oRm0ms2qDK — PFF (@PFF) December 17, 2022

The Vikings fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter and the Colts continued to add to the lead until they took a 33-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The Vikings were badly outplayed and getting embarrassed in their home stadium, but they did show determination in the second half. Cousins started the comeback with a 2-yard TD pass to K.J. Osborn, who finished the game with a 10 catches for 157 yards.

The Vikings eventually tied the score when Cousins and Cook combined on a 64-yard screen pass for a touchdown with 2:15 left and followed with a 2-point conversion to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Both teams had a chance in the overtime session before the Vikings got a second opportunity. Joseph’s field goal came as Minnesota used a 6-play, 55-yard drive to win the game.

The Vikings won the NFC North title for the first time since the 2017 season and they are 1 game ahead of the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

WATCH: @PAOnTheMic calls the final play as the #Vikings complete THE LARGEST COMEBACK IN THE HISTORY OF THE NFL!!! #kfanvikespic.twitter.com/ueCCAstAPq — KFAN1003 (@KFAN1003) December 17, 2022

Jeff Saturday, welcome to the Minnesota Vikings Thunderdome pic.twitter.com/WssY7zPQTv — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) December 17, 2022

And the largest comeback in NFL history also clinches the NFC North title for the Vikings. https://t.co/nbqYH1tDpN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2022