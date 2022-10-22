Dalvin Cook hit with $7,426 fine for epic celebration after Vikings game-winning TD vs. Dolphins

Dalvin Cook was reportedly fined an oddly-specific amount for his touchdown celebration last week, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reports that the Minnesota Vikings running back was fined $7,426 dollars for throwing the football into the stands after his game-winning touchdown.

Cook’s incredible TD was a 53-yarder to propel the Vikings to victory over the Miami Dolphins. He won’t mind paying the fine following such an exciting game and performance.

Dalvin Cook has now rushed for 450 yards through 6 games in 2022. He’s recorded 4 touchdowns as well for the Vikings. Minnesota is quietly enjoying a tremendous season. Despite not receiving much attention, the Vikings are 5-1 this year. They will begin forcing more to people to talk about them if they continue playing well.

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings’ offense have performed well for the most part. Kirk Cousins has battled inconsistency at times, but he still has a special connection with superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota’s defense has played a pivotal role in their success. The Vikings’ defensive unit is ranked 11th in points against per game so far.

The Vikings will look to stay hot against the Arizona Cardinals at home next time out. Dalvin Cook and the offense may be in store for a field day against a Cardinals’ defense that ranks 25th in points surrendered per game.

Minnesota has a strong chance of making a deep playoff run if they can continue playing at a high level. They have some holes on their roster that need filling, but there is no denying the fact that this is an impressive team.