The New York Yankees slid into the All-Star Break with a series loss to the Chicago Cubs. They lost the middle game 5-2 on Saturday, even with their ace going. Max Fried left the start after three rough innings with a blister on his left hand. Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about Fried's blister before Sunday's rubber match.

“It’s just that (a blister),” Boone said, per Larry Fleisher of The Associated Press. “So he’ll be kind of leaning into all the modalities and all of the tricks that you try and do to deal with blisters. Then we’ll see how it lines up for what we want to line them up coming out of the break, based on just how that’s recovered.”

Fried spoke after Saturday's game, leaving the severity question unanswered. “Every case is its own thing. Definitely didn’t want to do too much where I wanted to catch it, hopefully before it became a real big, big deal. It definitely was uncomfortable enough to the point where I didn’t want to risk more, and it was going to affect my pitches. So, yeah, just the next couple of days are going to be big in just being able to evaluate on how long I need.”

Fried has been one of the best players on the Yankees this year, especially considering their need for pitching. Gerrit Cole is out for the season, and Luis Gil is just making rehab starts now. Clarke Schmidt is out for the year as well after Tommy John surgery.

If Fried misses any time, the Yankees will need to make a trade. They are pushing Will Warren and Cam Schlittler's timelines up with all of these injuries. Fried has been supurb for the Yankees this season, making this blister even tougher to stomach. Fried is an All-Star, but will not be pitching on Tuesday.