By most statistical measures, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having a phenomenal 2022 season. Jefferson ranks third in receiving yards (753) and fifth in receptions (52) among all players this year, according to Pro Football Reference. One area Jefferson is struggling in, however, is the touchdown department. Per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Jefferson has not recorded a receiving touchdown since the Vikings’ season opener in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Jefferson said when asked about the scoring drought, “I definitely pay mind to those. I haven’t gotten in since Week 1,” adding that the rushing touchdown he scored in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints “doesn’t count” and that “I’m a receiver so I like receiving touchdowns.”

Fortunately for Jefferson, the Vikings are set to square off in Week 9 against a Washington Commanders defense that is tied for third in NFL for passing touchdowns allowed (14), per Pro Football Reference. Chances feel pretty good for the third-year receiver to find the end zone on Sunday as the Vikings seek to improve their 6-1 record and add to their commanding lead in the NFC North division over the second-place Packers sitting at 3-5.

With new tight end TJ Hockenson, acquired via trade on Tuesday, in tow, the Kirk Cousins-led offense will have myriad options to put up points. To date, the Vikings rank ninth in the NFL in total scoring offense, averaging 24.7 points per game in 2022. Will Justin Jefferson end the touchdown slide and find the end zone again in Week 9?