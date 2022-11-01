BREAKING: Lions trade TJ Hockenson to Vikings in shocking NFC North swap

The Detroit Lions have shockingly agreed to trade star tight end TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. In a stunning deal, the Lions will ship Hockenson to their division rivals in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

Trade! The #Lions are sending TE T.J. Hockenson to the #Vikings, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Minnesota sends a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to Detroit for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/9P0ZjbS64g — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

The Vikings will also be receiving a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick alongside Hockenson in the deal with the Lions.

The move comes on the heels of Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. sustaining a high ankle sprain during their Week 8 win. That injury left the team thin at tight end and prompted GM Kwesi Adofo Mensah to pick up the phone and try to lock down a potential replacement.

The Vikings managed to find that and more in the deal for Hockenson, landing a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end to further fortify the offense. Effectively, the Vikings managed to upgrade on Smith with the deal to acquire Hockenson from the Lions, while also not sacrificing too much draft capital.

It’s also a big surprise that the Vikings were able to receive some draft picks from the Lions in the deal, in addition to Hockenson.

This season, across seven games, TJ Hockenson has 26 receptions, 395 yards, and three touchdowns. Now in his fourth season in the NFL, the former first-round pick has caught 186 receptions for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns throughout 47 games.

The Lions picked up the fifth-year option on Hockenson’s rookie contract back in April, so he’ll be under contract with the Vikings through the 2023 season. Next year, the 25-year-old will collect $9.32 million in base salary.